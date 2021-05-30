Harry Potter NYC: A quick tour through this massive new shopping experience

A huge store dedicated to all things Harry Potter is opening soon, and here's what you'll find inside.

hp-nyc-storefront
Russell Holly

hp-nyc-storefront

The storefront to this show is honestly a little plain compared to the riot of color you'll find inside, which is fantastic. 

hp-nyc-pheonix-statue
Russell Holly

hp-nyc-pheonix-statue

Every couple of minutes, this massive statue will rotate around the spiral staircases just like it does in Dumbledore's office. 

hp-nyc-hagrid-ruler
Russell Holly

hp-nyc-hagrid-ruler

Ever wonder how you measure up to Rubeus Hagrid? Now you can, with this giant ruler for everyone to photograph themselves standing next to. 

hp-nyc-posters
Russell Holly

hp-nyc-posters

You'll find familiar artwork everywhere in this store, but for the moment nothing happens if you try to dial MAGIC into this telephone. Shame, really. 

hp-nyc-wands
Russell Holly

hp-nyc-wands

You'll find wands from nearly every character in the movies on these walls, including a handful of new wands which are exclusive to this store and the online shop. 

hp-nyc-books
Russell Holly

hp-nyc-books

This section of the store contains all of the books from the Wizarding World, from the original series in all of its versions to the smaller stories you can usually find in book stores. 

hp-nyc-flying-books
Russell Holly

hp-nyc-flying-books

Once you step through the book hole, you'll see many more fluttering above you as you wander through the bookstore part of this shop. 

hp-nyc-snake
Russell Holly

hp-nyc-snake

Stick around in the Dark Arts area long enough and you'll hear this snake talk. 

hp-nyc-robes
Russell Holly

hp-nyc-robes

House robes, sweaters, ties, and of course standard street clothes emblazoned with your Hogwarts House can be found all throughout the store. 

hp-nyc-butterbeer-logo
Russell Holly

hp-nyc-butterbeer-logo

From across the store, you can easily see where the Butterbeer Bar is located thanks to these colorful signs. 

hp-nyc-butterbeer-glass
Russell Holly

hp-nyc-butterbeer-glass

The entrance to the Butterbeer Bar makes it very clear what you're about to get yourself into. 

hp-nyc-butterbeer-bar
Russell Holly

hp-nyc-butterbeer-bar

The Butterbeer Bar in the back of the store will serve up the same cold Butterbeer soda from the parks in a collectable tankard, as well as a new vegan Butterbeer served in a bottle. You can also buy coffee, tea, and a variety of cupcakes and cookies here. There's even a unique chocolate wand, made by a local chocolatier in NYC.

hp-nyc-butterbeer-tap
Russell Holly

hp-nyc-butterbeer-tap

Cold, carbonated Butterbeer is served on tap exactly like it is in the theme parks, complete with a special foam topping. 

hp-nyc-snacks
Russell Holly

hp-nyc-snacks

There's no shortage of sugar to be found in the Butterbeer Bar, but if you're a fan of good chocolate your best bet is to grab that wand and take a bite. 

hp-nyc-butterbeer-barrels
Russell Holly

hp-nyc-butterbeer-barrels

The inside of the Butterbeer bar is heavily themed to make you feel like you're in a totally separate place from the rest of the store. It's a nice break, feeling like a cross between a pub and a coffee shop. 

hp-nyc-dirigible-plums
Russell Holly

hp-nyc-dirigible-plums

These dirigible plums are not at risk of flying away if you touch them, but they add great pops of color and character to the toys section of the shop. 

hp-nyc-elevator-red
Russell Holly

hp-nyc-elevator-red

The elevator in the cellar of the shop is themed in the same green tiles from the Ministry of Magic in the movies, and the fireplace cover to the door hides a fun surprise for anyone who uses it to get back upstairs. 

hp-nyc-elevator-green
Russell Holly

hp-nyc-elevator-green

Once the elevator doors open, you are immediately bathed in the green flames of the floo network, a very fun way to theme the trip from the cellar to the main floor. 

hp-nyc-minalima
Russell Holly

hp-nyc-minalima

There's a special place in the Harry Potter NYC store to experience the art of MiniLima, the team responsible for so much of the art in the Wizarding World. In here you can buy unique signed prints as well as wallpaper to theme rooms in your house to match some of the wild designs in the shop. 

hp-nyc-personalized-letter
Russell Holly

hp-nyc-personalized-letter

For $25, you can have a personalized Hogwarts Acceptance Letter crafted right here in the shop. It only takes a few moments, and comes with an envelope with a wax seal so you can deliver this gift to someone and have them open it just like a real young witch or wizard. 

hp-nyc-quidditch-vr
Russell Holly

hp-nyc-quidditch-vr

There are two VR experiences opening in this store in July, but for the moment you can't see much more than this opening. Hopefully there will be much more on these soon. 

hp-nyc-quidditch
Russell Holly

hp-nyc-quidditch

Quidditch artwork is all over the entrance to what will eventually be a fairly unique VR experience in the cellar of this shop. 

hp-nyc-timeturner
Russell Holly

hp-nyc-timeturner

This massive timeturner sits above the jewelry and collectibles section of the store, with everything from Swarovski earrings to a life-sized Nimbus 2001 you can hang on your wall at home. 

hp-nyc-villains
Russell Holly

hp-nyc-villains

Even the villains get some larger-than-life representation in the store, with the replica wands from Gringlewald and Voldemort gracing the bottom of the steps. 

