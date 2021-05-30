Harry Potter NYC: A quick tour through this massive new shopping experience

The storefront to this show is honestly a little plain compared to the riot of color you'll find inside, which is fantastic.
Every couple of minutes, this massive statue will rotate around the spiral staircases just like it does in Dumbledore's office.
Ever wonder how you measure up to Rubeus Hagrid? Now you can, with this giant ruler for everyone to photograph themselves standing next to.
You'll find familiar artwork everywhere in this store, but for the moment nothing happens if you try to dial MAGIC into this telephone. Shame, really.
You'll find wands from nearly every character in the movies on these walls, including a handful of new wands which are exclusive to this store and the online shop.
This section of the store contains all of the books from the Wizarding World, from the original series in all of its versions to the smaller stories you can usually find in book stores.
Once you step through the book hole, you'll see many more fluttering above you as you wander through the bookstore part of this shop.
Stick around in the Dark Arts area long enough and you'll hear this snake talk.
House robes, sweaters, ties, and of course standard street clothes emblazoned with your Hogwarts House can be found all throughout the store.
From across the store, you can easily see where the Butterbeer Bar is located thanks to these colorful signs.
The entrance to the Butterbeer Bar makes it very clear what you're about to get yourself into.
The Butterbeer Bar in the back of the store will serve up the same cold Butterbeer soda from the parks in a collectable tankard, as well as a new vegan Butterbeer served in a bottle. You can also buy coffee, tea, and a variety of cupcakes and cookies here. There's even a unique chocolate wand, made by a local chocolatier in NYC.
Cold, carbonated Butterbeer is served on tap exactly like it is in the theme parks, complete with a special foam topping.
There's no shortage of sugar to be found in the Butterbeer Bar, but if you're a fan of good chocolate your best bet is to grab that wand and take a bite.
The inside of the Butterbeer bar is heavily themed to make you feel like you're in a totally separate place from the rest of the store. It's a nice break, feeling like a cross between a pub and a coffee shop.
These dirigible plums are not at risk of flying away if you touch them, but they add great pops of color and character to the toys section of the shop.
The elevator in the cellar of the shop is themed in the same green tiles from the Ministry of Magic in the movies, and the fireplace cover to the door hides a fun surprise for anyone who uses it to get back upstairs.
Once the elevator doors open, you are immediately bathed in the green flames of the floo network, a very fun way to theme the trip from the cellar to the main floor.
There's a special place in the Harry Potter NYC store to experience the art of MiniLima, the team responsible for so much of the art in the Wizarding World. In here you can buy unique signed prints as well as wallpaper to theme rooms in your house to match some of the wild designs in the shop.
For $25, you can have a personalized Hogwarts Acceptance Letter crafted right here in the shop. It only takes a few moments, and comes with an envelope with a wax seal so you can deliver this gift to someone and have them open it just like a real young witch or wizard.
There are two VR experiences opening in this store in July, but for the moment you can't see much more than this opening. Hopefully there will be much more on these soon.
Quidditch artwork is all over the entrance to what will eventually be a fairly unique VR experience in the cellar of this shop.
This massive timeturner sits above the jewelry and collectibles section of the store, with everything from Swarovski earrings to a life-sized Nimbus 2001 you can hang on your wall at home.
Even the villains get some larger-than-life representation in the store, with the replica wands from Gringlewald and Voldemort gracing the bottom of the steps.
