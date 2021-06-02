Harry Potter NYC in photos: A slice of Hogwarts tucked away in Manhattan

A huge New York City store dedicated to all things Harry Potter opens on 935 Broadway on Thursday, June 3, and here's what you'll find inside. The storefront is honestly a little plain compared with the riot of color you'll find inside.
The Butterbeer Bar in the back of the store serves up the same cold Butterbeer soda from the parks, and it comes in a collectable tankard. And there's a new vegan Butterbeer served in a bottle. You can also buy coffee, tea and a variety of cupcakes and cookies here. There's even a unique chocolate wand, made by a local chocolatier.
The inside of the Butterbeer bar is heavily themed to make you feel like you're in a totally separate place from the rest of the store. It's a nice break, feeling like a cross between a pub and a coffee shop.
The elevator in the cellar of the shop is themed in the same green tiles from the Ministry of Magic in the movies, and the fireplace cover to the door hides a fun surprise for anyone who uses it to get back upstairs.
Experience the art of MinaLima, the team responsible for so much of the art in Wizarding World. In this area, you can buy unique signed prints as well as wallpaper to theme rooms in your house to match some of the wild designs in the shop.
For $25, you can have a personalized Hogwarts acceptance letter crafted right here in the shop. It only takes a few moments, and comes with an envelope and a wax seal so you can deliver this gift to someone and have them open it just like a real young witch or wizard.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.