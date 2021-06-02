Harry Potter NYC in photos: A slice of Hogwarts tucked away in Manhattan

A huge store dedicated to all things Harry Potter is about to open. Here's what you'll find inside.

Harry Potter NYC
A huge New York City store dedicated to all things Harry Potter opens on 935 Broadway on Thursday, June 3, and here's what you'll find inside. The storefront is honestly a little plain compared with the riot of color you'll find inside.

Every couple of minutes, this massive statue rotates around the spiral staircases, just like it does in Dumbledore's office. 

Ever wonder how you measure up to Rubeus Hagrid? Now you can find out -- and get a photo to prove it -- with this giant ruler. 

You'll find familiar artwork everywhere in the store, but for the moment nothing happens if you try to dial MAGIC on this telephone. Shame, really. 

You'll find wands from nearly every character in the movies on these walls, including a handful of new wands that are exclusive to this store and the online shop. 

This section of the store contains all of the books from Wizarding World, from the original Harry Potter series (in all of its versions) to the smaller stories you can usually find in book stores. 

Once you step through the book hole, you'll see many more books fluttering above you as you wander through the bookstore area. 

Stick around in the Dark Arts area long enough and you'll hear this snake talk. 

House robes, sweaters, ties and standard street clothes emblazoned with your Hogwarts house. These can be found throughout the store. 

You can easily see where the Butterbeer Bar is located thanks to these colorful signs. 

The entrance to the Butterbeer Bar makes it clear what you're about to get yourself into. 

The Butterbeer Bar in the back of the store serves up the same cold Butterbeer soda from the parks, and it comes in a collectable tankard. And there's a new vegan Butterbeer served in a bottle. You can also buy coffee, tea and a variety of cupcakes and cookies here. There's even a unique chocolate wand, made by a local chocolatier.

Cold, carbonated Butterbeer is served on tap exactly like it is in the theme parks, complete with a special foam topping. 

There's no shortage of sugar to be found in the Butterbeer Bar, but if you're a fan of good chocolate, your best bet is to grab that wand and take a bite. 

The inside of the Butterbeer bar is heavily themed to make you feel like you're in a totally separate place from the rest of the store. It's a nice break, feeling like a cross between a pub and a coffee shop. 

These dirigible plums are at no risk of flying away if you touch them, but they add great pops of color and character to the toys section of the shop. 

The elevator in the cellar of the shop is themed in the same green tiles from the Ministry of Magic in the movies, and the fireplace cover to the door hides a fun surprise for anyone who uses it to get back upstairs. 

Once the elevator doors open, you're immediately bathed in the green flames of the floo network, a fun way to theme the trip from the cellar to the main floor. 

Experience the art of MinaLima, the team responsible for so much of the art in Wizarding World. In this area, you can buy unique signed prints as well as wallpaper to theme rooms in your house to match some of the wild designs in the shop. 

For $25, you can have a personalized Hogwarts acceptance letter crafted right here in the shop. It only takes a few moments, and comes with an envelope and a wax seal so you can deliver this gift to someone and have them open it just like a real young witch or wizard. 

Two VR experiences will open in this store in July, but for the moment you can't see much more than this opening. Hopefully there will be much more on these soon. 

Quidditch artwork is all over the entrance to what will eventually be a unique VR experience in the cellar of this shop. 

This massive time-turner sits above the jewelry and collectibles section of the store, with everything from Swarovski earrings to a life-size Nimbus 2001 you can hang on your wall at home. 

Even the villains get some larger-than-life representation in the store, with the replica wands from Grindelwald and Voldemort gracing the bottom of the steps. 

