Hanging at the Property Brothers family compound

Jonathan and Drew Scott, best known for their Property Brothers series on HGTV, help home buyers remodel fixer-uppers into dream homes. They did the same for their family compound in Las Vegas.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
1
of 13

They brought in a suit of armor and medieval weapons to display near the entryway.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
2
of 13

And they installed a lot of new tech, including this massive audiovisual cabinet.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
3
of 13

Jonathan and Drew added in a pool, swim-up bar and water slide to the half-acre backyard, which was pretty much dirt when they moved in.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
4
of 13

They installed this drop-down TV projector, which is hidden inside a lighting fixture on the pool-side veranda. 

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
5
of 13

The projector shines across the pool to a 15-foot drop down screen.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
6
of 13

Across the pool, there's the swim-up bar and water slide.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
7
of 13

The brothers enjoy hosting parties and family get-togethers in the second-floor game room, which has a pool table, pinball and a Property Brothers-themed arcade game system.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
8
of 13

Standing in front of the arcade system depicting the two brothers, Jonathan and Drew talk with CNET's Ben Fox Rubin in the game room.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
9
of 13

During a game of pool, the two goof around with a Jonathan puppet.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
10
of 13

Playing a round of pinball during a break.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
11
of 13

A prized Iron Man figurine in the game room.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
12
of 13

Drew poses in front of the arcade system featuring the two Property Brothers. Thanks for visiting!

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
13
of 13
