Hanging at the Property Brothers family compound

Jonathan and Drew Scott, best known for their Property Brothers series on HGTV, help home buyers remodel fixer-uppers into dream homes. They did the same for their family compound in Las Vegas.
They brought in a suit of armor and medieval weapons to display near the entryway.
And they installed a lot of new tech, including this massive audiovisual cabinet.
Jonathan and Drew added in a pool, swim-up bar and water slide to the half-acre backyard, which was pretty much dirt when they moved in.
They installed this drop-down TV projector, which is hidden inside a lighting fixture on the pool-side veranda.
The projector shines across the pool to a 15-foot drop down screen.
Across the pool, there's the swim-up bar and water slide.
The brothers enjoy hosting parties and family get-togethers in the second-floor game room, which has a pool table, pinball and a Property Brothers-themed arcade game system.
Standing in front of the arcade system depicting the two brothers, Jonathan and Drew talk with CNET's Ben Fox Rubin in the game room.
During a game of pool, the two goof around with a Jonathan puppet.
Playing a round of pinball during a break.
A prized Iron Man figurine in the game room.
Drew poses in front of the arcade system featuring the two Property Brothers.