Hands on with DJI's dual-camera Mavic 3 drone

DJI's latest consumer camera drone, the Mavic 3, boasts a huge variety of upgrades over its predecessor, the Mavic 2 Pro. There's the dual camera setup, the longer 46-minute flight time and the all-round improved image quality, all of which goes a long way to justifying the $2,199 (£1,879) price tag.

