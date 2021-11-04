Hands on with DJI's dual-camera Mavic 3 drone

You want drone pics? We got 'em.
DJI's latest consumer camera drone, the Mavic 3, boasts a huge variety of upgrades over its predecessor, the Mavic 2 Pro. There's the dual camera setup, the longer 46-minute flight time and the all-round improved image quality, all of which goes a long way to justifying the $2,199 (£1,879) price tag.
Looking for a new way to grab better-looking aerial shots? The Mavic 3 has a lot to offer. Click through to see more.
That camera unit has two cameras built in now, rather than just one.
The main camera has a much larger 4/3 image sensor, that promises to improve overall dynamic range and low-light performance.
The second camera is a telephoto zoom lens, providing an equivalent 162mm zoomed view.
It can shoot video at up to 5.1K at 50fps or up to 120fps at 4K resolution.
Both cameras sit inside this unit which is stabilised with a 3-axis gimbal.
The drone has improved sensors on all sides to help it automatically avoid obstacles in the air.
The 5,000mAh battery will apparently keep the drone up in the air for up to 46 minutes at a time. That's a huge improvement over its predecessor and makes it among the best drones available for flight time.
The Fly More Combo, priced at $2,999 (£2,549) comes with two extra batteries and a set of ND filters.
It folds down to fit neatly in a backpack.
There's a variety of automated flight modes and object tracking abilities to help you get better-looking footage with minimal effort.
The overall design hasn't changed much but hey, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.
We can't wait to send this soaring through the skies to see what the footage is like.