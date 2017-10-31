Halloween 2017: From an adorable Amazon Echo to a Jedi hound

CNET también está disponible en español.
We asked for costumes and our amazing readers delivered a lot of great pictures showing off their creativity for Halloween 2017.
Thank you so much for participating -- and if you haven't yet, remember you still have time to share your picture with us.
Now get ready to be surprised and scared with our "Show us your Halloween costume" gallery.
This Jedi Hound decided to take a drive in its landspeeder.
Maggie B. shared this cute photo of Obi-Wan Beagle.
"5 year old daughter in her working Amazon Echo costume :D" is the description we were given of this smart little speaker.
Odie is very committed to his character and looks adorable.
Striking a pose!
Two-year-old Elliot's first trick or treating in Newark, Ohio.
"The Caissies as The Guardians of the Galaxy! Jason as Star-Lord, Grace as Gamora and Atlantis as Groot!"
"Follow the yellow brick road!"
A closer look at their awesome make-up.
The Frankensteins went out to trick or treat this Halloween.
"Remember there's always madness... Madness is the emergency exit."
"Maleficent, the darkest of the fairies."
"Perhaps I can find new ways to motivate Dodgers Fans."
Roy W. decided to be the best banana of the bunch.
Don't eat her apples.
"Old man Logan."
"Happy Halloween from Shawnta Claus :) Drink and be merry.... lol"
Vampira out on the town on Halloween.
She's very high-maintenance; her makeup takes an hour and a half to apply! But don't get too close…
Amazing Day of the Dead costumes!
You can't have Halloween without a pumpkin!
"I'm Old Gregg from 'The Mighty Boosh' BBC tv show!"
