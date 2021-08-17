/>
X

Google Pixel 5A with 5G refines the budget Android phone

The latest cheaper Pixel keeps much of last year's design and specs, but moves to a slighter larger display.

michaelsorrentino.jpg
SarahTewHS2012urbanSuare01.jpg
Mike Sorrentino, Sarah Tew
google-pixel-5a-cnet-review-2021-31
1 of 30 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Pixel 5A

Google's $449 Pixel 5A with 5G, henceforth referred to as the 5A, was revealed Tuesday.

google-pixel-5a-cnet-review-2021-40
2 of 30 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Pixel 5A

The 5A is getting released on Aug. 26.

google-pixel-5a-cnet-review-2021-24
3 of 30 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Pixel 5A

The phone is getting a limited release and will be available on Google's store unlocked or ready to use with Project Fi.

google-pixel-5a-cnet-review-2021-33
4 of 30 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Pixel 5A

It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor that powers a 6.34-inch OLED display.

google-pixel-5a-cnet-review-2021-21
5 of 30 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Pixel 5A

Like last year's Pixel 4A 5G, the 5A has a fingerprint sensor. 

google-pixel-5a-cnet-review-2021-19
6 of 30 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Pixel 5A

The phone initially runs with Android 11, but will get bumped up to Android 12.

google-pixel-5a-cnet-review-2021-01
7 of 30 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Pixel 5A

The phone has a 4,620mAh battery that can be fast charged using the included 18-watt USB-C wall charger.

google-pixel-5a-cnet-review-2021-29
8 of 30 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Pixel 5A

The 5A's chip is the same as last year's 4A 5G: the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. 

google-pixel-5a-cnet-review-2021-43
9 of 30 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Pixel 5A

The similarities don't end there with the specs, as both phones also have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. 

google-pixel-5a-cnet-review-2021-30
10 of 30 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Pixel 5A

The phone's IP67-rated water and dust resistance should help withstand the elements.

google-pixel-5a-cnet-review-2021-27
11 of 30 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Pixel 5A

Continue scrolling through the gallery to see more angles of the Pixel 5A with 5G.

google-pixel-5a-cnet-review-2021-05
12 of 30 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Pixel 5A

google-pixel-5a-cnet-review-2021-42
13 of 30 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Pixel 5A

google-pixel-5a-cnet-review-2021-12
14 of 30 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Pixel 5A

google-pixel-5a-cnet-review-2021-16
15 of 30 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Pixel 5A

google-pixel-5a-cnet-review-2021-38
16 of 30 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Pixel 5A

google-pixel-5a-cnet-review-2021-28
17 of 30 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Pixel 5A

google-pixel-5a-cnet-review-2021-02
18 of 30 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Pixel 5A

google-pixel-5a-cnet-review-2021-37
19 of 30 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Pixel 5A

google-pixel-5a-cnet-review-2021-10
20 of 30 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Pixel 5A

google-pixel-5a-cnet-review-2021-34
21 of 30 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Pixel 5A

google-pixel-5a-cnet-review-2021-03
22 of 30 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Pixel 5A

google-pixel-5a-cnet-review-2021-41
23 of 30 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Pixel 5A

google-pixel-5a-cnet-review-2021-04
24 of 30 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Pixel 5A

google-pixel-5a-cnet-review-2021-49
25 of 30 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Pixel 5A

google-pixel-5a-cnet-review-2021-11
26 of 30 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Pixel 5A

google-pixel-5a-cnet-review-2021-06
27 of 30 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Pixel 5A

google-pixel-5a-cnet-review-2021-17
28 of 30 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Pixel 5A

google-pixel-5a-cnet-review-2021-23
29 of 30 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Pixel 5A

google-pixel-5a-cnet-review-2021-32
30 of 30 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Pixel 5A

More Galleries

2023 Nissan Z is retro-cool

More Galleries

2023 Nissan Z is retro-cool

74 Photos
Stellar 2021 Perseid meteor shower shines in shots from around the world

More Galleries

Stellar 2021 Perseid meteor shower shines in shots from around the world

15 Photos
2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer: The full-size fancy-pants Jeep

More Galleries

2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer: The full-size fancy-pants Jeep

32 Photos
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 reignites the 1980s dream machine

More Galleries

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 reignites the 1980s dream machine

53 Photos
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 comes in two looks and lots of colors

More Galleries

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 comes in two looks and lots of colors

23 Photos
The Z Flip 3 has an eye-catching design and comes in 7 colors

More Galleries

The Z Flip 3 has an eye-catching design and comes in 7 colors

30 Photos
2022 Toyota GR 86: More powerful and more precise

More Galleries

2022 Toyota GR 86: More powerful and more precise

63 Photos