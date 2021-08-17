Google Pixel 5A with 5G refines the budget Android phone

The latest cheaper Pixel keeps much of last year's design and specs, but moves to a slighter larger display.
The phone is getting a limited release and will be available on Google's store unlocked or ready to use with Project Fi.
It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor that powers a 6.34-inch OLED display.
Like last year's Pixel 4A 5G, the 5A has a fingerprint sensor.
The phone initially runs with Android 11, but will get bumped up to Android 12.
The phone has a 4,620mAh battery that can be fast charged using the included 18-watt USB-C wall charger.
The 5A's chip is the same as last year's 4A 5G: the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.
The similarities don't end there with the specs, as both phones also have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The phone's IP67-rated water and dust resistance should help withstand the elements.
