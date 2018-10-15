Pixel 3 XL serves up Google’s latest goods on a larger screen

CNET también está disponible en español.

Google Pixel 3 XL

As the big brother of the Pixel 3, the Pixel 3 XL features a 6.3-inch display, a larger battery capacity and a higher price tag.

date 2018-10-15
1
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 3 XL

Measuring 6.2x3x.03 inches (158x76.7x7.9 millimeters) and weighing in at 6.5 oz. (184 grams), the Pixel 3 XL is definitely a big-screen phone, but it's lighter than the iPhone XS Max and Note 9.

2
2
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL

You can see the size difference when the 5.5-inch Pixel 3 (left) is placed side-by-side with the 3 XL. The 3 XL's notch is also a distinguishing mark of the phone.

3
3
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 3 XL

A closer look at the phone's notch.

4
4
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 3 XL

Though lightweight, the Pixel 3 XL's expansive screen makes it a tough fit inside jean pockets.

5
5
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 3 XL

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 845 chipset and a 3,430mAh battery.

6
6
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 2 XL 3 XL

Compared to its Pixel 2 XL predecessor (left), the current Pixel has a larger screen and smaller bezels.

7
7
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 2 XL and 3 XL

Another look at the Pixel 2 XL and 3 XL.

8
8
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 3 XL

The Pixel 3 has an OLED screen with a 2,960x1,440-pixel resolution and a 522 ppi.

9
9
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 3 XL

A side look at the phone.

10
10
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 3 XL

The Pixel 3 XL features a 12.2-megapixel camera.

11
11
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 3 XL

The phone takes impressive low-light photos, records steady video and pulls off solid portrait photos.

12
12
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 3 XL

For Portrait photos, there are new options to tweak the blurriness and focus of these portraits after you fire the shutter.

13
13
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 3 XL

On the front are two 8-megapixel cameras. With the second wide-angle camera, you can include more content in each frame.

14
14
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 3 XL

The Pixel 3 XL runs Android 9.0 right out of the box and includes Google's search and voice assistant platform, Assistant.

15
15
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 3 XL

With Android 9.0, the Pixel 3 XL implements gesture navigation. For recent apps you'll need to flick up at the bottom of the screen and slide apps upward to quit.

16
16
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 3 XL

If you hate the phone's notch, Google is working on an update to allow users to blacken the sides of the screen and "hide" the notch, similar to how you can do it on the LG G7 and Huawei P20.

17
17
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 3 XL

New to the Pixel line (but not to older Google phones like the Nexus 5) is wireless charging.

18
18
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 3 XL

Instead of plugging in a cord, the phone can juice up on any Qi-compatible charging mat. Google's selling its own Pixel Stand wireless charger too.

19
19
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 3 XL

The Pixel 3 is rated IPX8, meaning it can survive in about 3 feet underwater (1 meter) for 30 minutes.    

20
20
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 3 XL

In my dunk tests, the phone kept on ticking after I placed it in a 3-gallon bucket for 28 minutes, twice.

21
21
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 3 XL

Though Google still left off the headphone jack, the company did include wired USB Type-C earbuds with the Pixel 3 XL for the first time ever.

22
22
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 3 XL

Take a look at a few more shots of the Pixel 3 XL.

23
23
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 3 XL

24
24
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 3 XL

25
25
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 3 XL

26
26
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 3 XL

27
27
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 3 XL

28
28
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL

Lab results for continuous video playback on Airplane mode for the Pixel 3 XL yielded an average of 16 hours and 49 minutes. That's longer than the Pixel 3's 14-hour run time, and another reason beyond screen size to pay up for the XL.

29
29
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 3 XL

The phone starts at $899, £869 and AU$1,349 for the 64GB model and costs $999, £969 and AU$1,499 for the 128GB variant.

30
30
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy

Galaxy Note 9, Pixel 3 XL and iPhone XS Max

The Pixel 3 XL isn't the only excellent big-screen phone available though. The Galaxy Note 9 (left) features an impressively longer battery life, an embedded S Pen stylus, a headphone jack and expandable memory. The iPhone XS Max (right) has FaceID for unlocking the screen and digital payments, and the 256GB model of the iPhone XS Max costs comparably "cheaper" than the Pixel 3 XL in terms of storage.

31
31
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 3 XL

Though the Pixel 3 XL may not be as premium-looking as the iPhone XS Max or Galaxy Note 9, its top-notch camera and the extra software perks from Google make it one of the best phones available.

32
32
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 3 XL

US residents can preorder the phones now with shipping starting on Oct. 17. People in the UK and Australia can preorder now with phones arriving Nov. 1. More markets will be added Nov. 1.

33
33
of 33
Read Full Review
$899.99 at Best Buy
