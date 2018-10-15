Pixel 3 XL serves up Google’s latest goods on a larger screen

Lab results for continuous video playback on Airplane mode for the Pixel 3 XL yielded an average of 16 hours and 49 minutes. That's longer than the Pixel 3's 14-hour run time, and another reason beyond screen size to pay up for the XL.
The Pixel 3 XL isn't the only excellent big-screen phone available though. The Galaxy Note 9 (left) features an impressively longer battery life, an embedded S Pen stylus, a headphone jack and expandable memory. The iPhone XS Max (right) has FaceID for unlocking the screen and digital payments, and the 256GB model of the iPhone XS Max costs comparably "cheaper" than the Pixel 3 XL in terms of storage.