Google's 'Not Pink' Pixel 3 XL goes under the macro lens

The Pixel 3 XL is a top-of-the-line phone with a great camera that can take excellent low-light photos. It's also water resistant, has wireless charging and the latest Android Pie software.
Photographing the phone in its new pale pink color (which Google dubbed "Not Pink") was slightly challenging. It was especially difficult to capture its true color, sometimes it photographed pink and other times it looked white under different lighting. It also seemed to take on various other colors in between, as in this image in which the purple fabric makes it look more pink-purple than it actually is.
In this image, I used a round metal prop to enhance the round features of the camera, circuit and flash. It was a balancing act to photograph it propped up without falling. I added a large piece of upholstery to the studio floor for the just-in-case.
The Pixel 3 photographed on its side against a prop. The focus in this image was to highlight both the phone and the prop without having the metal prop take too much attention away from the phone. After a few tries the desired balance was achieved.
Bokeh gives this image a dreamy and artistic look. It provides an attractive background for the lovely rounded corners of the Pixel 3. Interestingly enough, the way it was photographed really shows off the phone's white and pinkish hue.
This is what the Pixel 3's SIM card looks like under a macro lens. The challenge of pulling out a SIM card and moving it around for a photo is to take care not dropping it on the ground (which happened in the end). Then, I had to pick up this teeny card as delicately as possible.
Here is a view that most Google Pixel 3 owners have probably not seen. It's an extreme close-up of the imprinted text of Google's address! For this image, I shot it with a dramatic black background to bring out the lines and shape of the full SIM card.
A side view of the Pixel 3 photographed to show the ridge of the camera. This image was created by holding the phone directly under a softbox, and using the white fabric as a simple background. Using this direct light source provided dramatic black shadows on the side.