The coolest things we saw at Google I/O

Google I/O 2018

Google CEO Sundar Pichai kicks off Google I/O 2018.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: James Martin/CNET
1
of 30

Most important news to drop from Google I/O is that Google has fixed the cheeseburger emoji so the cheese is on top.

Published: / Caption:
2
of 30

Google Assistant can do so many new things like perform two actions on a single command.

Published: / Caption:
3
of 30

Google Assistant can speak in six new voices, including John Legend.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Screenshot
4
of 30

Google Assistant's new AI voice Duplex is eerily lifelike.

Published: / Caption:
5
of 30

LG's TVs get Google Assistant voice controls.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: LG
6
of 30

Google smart displays will have YouTube TV.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: James Martin/CNET
7
of 30

Google Routine is now fully customizable.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Chris Monroe/CNET
8
of 30

JBL Link Bar building Google Assistant into the sound bar.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: JBL
9
of 30

Whirlpool drops the "ask Whirlpool" when talking to your appliances using Google Assistant.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Chris Monroe/CNET
10
of 30

Google Assistant's Pretty Please will help your children become more polite.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Chris Monroe/CNET
11
of 30

Google announced many new Android P features. You can install the beta right now if you're curious. 

Published: / Caption:
12
of 30

Google is using AI to save your phone's battery juice.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: James Martin/CNET
13
of 30

App Actions predict your next task.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET
14
of 30

The App Actions feature will also do things like prompt you to resume listening to music when you plug in your headphone jack.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: James Martin / CNET
15
of 30

Android P on a demo device at Google I/O 2018.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: James Martin/CNET
16
of 30

Android Dashboard takes on phone addiction, and will help people put down their phones. 

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Google/Screenshot by CNET
17
of 30

Android P beta testers can rely on gestures instead.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET
18
of 30

Beta testers can also now block visual disturbances

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET
19
of 30

Google Photos will suggest actions for you to perform with photos

Published: / Caption:
20
of 30

The Google Photos' new AI feature helps edit images automatically. They will also colorize old photos.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: CNET
21
of 30

Google Maps has lots of new features, and can now text your friends your ETA.

Published: / Caption:
22
of 30

At some point you may even have a virtual guide (like this fox) to lead you.

Published: / Caption:
23
of 30

Google introduces Smart Compose autocomplete feature for Gmail.

Published: / Caption:
24
of 30

Google announced it was integrating its augmented-reality visual helper Lens directly into camera apps on phones like its Pixel. 

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Screenshot by Joan E. Solsman/CNET
25
of 30

A Google News overhaul incorporates AI everywhere for better, more well-rounded delivery

Published: / Caption:
26
of 30

Google's Wear OS watches will have better battery life.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Juan Garzón / CNET
27
of 30

Google's Tour Creator aims at the education market and will let schools make their own VR stories.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Google
28
of 30

Google Lookout aims to tell the blind and visually impaired more about their surroundings and text.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Google
29
of 30

Google Home lands in 7 new countries.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Josh Miller/CNET
30
of 30
