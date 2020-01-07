Hey, Google, are you here in Las Vegas?

CNET también está disponible en español.
Welcome to the quirky fun of Google at CES. This year the monstrous booth outside the convention center features a ball-pit slide and an escape room style adventure using Google Assistant to guide the way. Let's go inside and take a look!
Palm trees and clear blue skies for the start of CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
At the front of the line to see what Google is bringing to CES in 2020.
Green, yellow, red and blue gumballs.
An early, bright, crisp CES morning at the Google booth outside the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Dunkin' donut. Breakfast of champions.
Before I'd realized the cold brew coffee was a 2X concentrate, I'd already drank two of these bottles. Caffeine!
The main room of the booth features a wide selection of partner products that work with Google Assistant to bring your home into the 2020s.
The entry gateway to the escape-room style adventure that uses the Google Assistant.
Let's go inside!
Our group of six is guided through a series of tasks using the Google Assistant in the home.
Hey, Google, play some music!
We move through the house on a quest to host a dinner party for friends.
On the way to the store, using Google's in-car voice assistance.
Doing the meal-prep / vegetable shopping for dinner.
Veggies.
"Hey, Google, preheat the oven to 425 degrees."
"Hey, Google, dispense 3 cups of water."
With our meal complete, the dinner table transforms into a beautiful place-setting with our meal ready to go!
And that's our Google Assistant tour.
Back inside, crowds go through some of the newest Google Assistant privacy features, including the ability to delete information from the Google-brain.
Googlers in blue, red, yellow, and green hats, arranged as the Assistant logo.
A display of some of the devices by works-with Google partners, including lighting and outlets.
The Bosch Built-In Coffee Machine with Home Connect works with the Google Assistant. "Hey, Google, turn on the coffee machine."
The XGIMI Halo, left, an Android TV Portable Projector, has Google Assistant built in, as does the Mi Smart Compact Projector.
As we leave, the Las Vegas Monorail zips by, wrapped in a Google ad. Google is everywhere.
The ball pit attendants rack the balls back to the bottom of the slide to cushion the landing.
They look absolutely exhausted.
In the 10 minutes I was there, the two women had to go diving for two lost phones and a wallet. They found all three.