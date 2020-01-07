Hey, Google, are you here in Las Vegas?

CNET también está disponible en español.

Welcome to the quirky fun of Google at CES. This year the monstrous booth outside the convention center features a ball-pit slide and an escape room style adventure using Google Assistant to guide the way. Let's go inside and take a look!

James Martin/CNET
1
1 of 29

Palm trees and clear blue skies for the start of CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

James Martin/CNET
2
of 29

At the front of the line to see what Google is bringing to CES in 2020.

James Martin/CNET
3
of 29

Green, yellow, red and blue gumballs.

James Martin/CNET
4
of 29

An early, bright, crisp CES morning at the Google booth outside the Las Vegas Convention Center.

James Martin/CNET
5
of 29

Dunkin' donut. Breakfast of champions.

James Martin/CNET
6
of 29

Before I'd realized the cold brew coffee was a 2X concentrate, I'd already drank two of these bottles. Caffeine!

James Martin/CNET
7
of 29

The main room of the booth features a wide selection of partner products that work with Google Assistant to bring your home into the 2020s.

James Martin/CNET
8
of 29

The entry gateway to the escape-room style adventure that uses the Google Assistant.

James Martin/CNET
9
of 29

Let's go inside!

James Martin/CNET
10
of 29

Our group of six is guided through a series of tasks using the Google Assistant in the home.

James Martin/CNET
11
of 29

Hey, Google, play some music!

James Martin/CNET
12
of 29

We move through the house on a quest to host a dinner party for friends.

James Martin/CNET
13
of 29

On the way to the store, using Google's in-car voice assistance.

James Martin/CNET
14
of 29

Doing the meal-prep / vegetable shopping for dinner.

James Martin/CNET
15
of 29

Veggies.

James Martin/CNET
16
of 29

"Hey, Google, preheat the oven to 425 degrees."

James Martin/CNET
17
of 29

"Hey, Google, dispense 3 cups of water."

James Martin/CNET
18
of 29

With our meal complete, the dinner table transforms into a beautiful place-setting with our meal ready to go!

James Martin/CNET
19
of 29

And that's our Google Assistant tour.

James Martin/CNET
20
of 29

Back inside, crowds go through some of the newest Google Assistant privacy features, including the ability to delete information from the Google-brain.

James Martin/CNET
21
of 29

Googlers in blue, red, yellow, and green hats, arranged as the Assistant logo. 

James Martin/CNET
22
of 29

A display of some of the devices by works-with Google partners, including lighting and outlets.

James Martin/CNET
23
of 29

The Bosch Built-In Coffee Machine with Home Connect works with the Google Assistant. "Hey, Google, turn on the coffee machine."

James Martin/CNET
24
of 29

The XGIMI Halo, left, an Android TV Portable Projector, has Google Assistant built in, as does the Mi Smart Compact Projector.

James Martin/CNET
25
of 29

As we leave, the Las Vegas Monorail zips by, wrapped in a Google ad. Google is everywhere.

James Martin/CNET
26
of 29

The ball pit attendants rack the balls back to the bottom of the slide to cushion the landing. 

James Martin/CNET
27
of 29

They look absolutely exhausted. 

James Martin/CNET
28
of 29

In the 10 minutes I was there, the two women had to go diving for two lost phones and a wallet. They found all three.

James Martin/CNET
29
of 29
