Global scenes of Black Lives Matter protests show outrage far beyond US

From Europe to Asia to South America, calls for racial justice following George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis have gone international.

1 of 22
Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Poland

The death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis has led to widespread protests over racial inequality that now extend far beyond US borders. Some of the protests have turned violent, many have been peaceful. 

From Norway to Mexico, South Korea to France, India to England, Pakistan to Germany, here are scenes from Black Lives Matter protests going on around the world. Above, thousands of protesters gather outside the US embassy in Warsaw on June 4.

2 of 22
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Mexico

A banner in Spanish reads "Your fight is my fight" during a protest in Mexico City on June 4. 

3 of 22
Petras Malukas/AFP via Getty Images

Lithuania

A Black Lives Matter march in Vilnius, Lithuania, on June 5. 

4 of 22
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

South Korea

South Korean activists gather near the US embassy in Seoul on June 5. 

5 of 22
Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

England

Thousands of people, most wearing face masks to protect from COVID-19, take a knee in Birmingham on June 4 in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. 

6 of 22
Asif Hassan/AFP via Getty Images

Pakistan

Activists from Pakistan's social Pasban Democratic Party shout slogans and hold posters featuring images of George Floyd during a protest in Karachi on June 5.

7 of 22
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Germany

Demonstrators in Hamburg reenact George Floyd's death in front of the United States consulate on June 5. A video showing white officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes as he pleaded for his life has led to outrage around the world. 

8 of 22
Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Brazil

A protester holds a sign reading "Black Lives Matter" in Portuguese on June 5. About 300 demonstrators in the streets of Sao Goncalo protested the deaths of George Floyd and João Pedro Mattos Pinto, a Brazilian black 14-year-old killed by a police bullet to his back when officers raided his home. Police have reportedly claimed he was caught in the crossfire as they pursued fleeing gang members. The killing is under investigation

9 of 22
Terje Pedersen/AFP via Getty Images

Norway

Protestors march outside the Parliament building in Oslo on June 5. 

10 of 22
Stefano Montesi/Corbis/Getty Images

Italy

Protestors gather in Rome's Piazza Barberini on June 5. 

11 of 22
Noah Seelam/AFP via Getty Images

India

Members of the All India Peace and Solidarity Organization (AIPSO) hold placards in a silent protest in front of the Consulate General of the United States on on June 4. 

12 of 22
Askin Kiyagan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Austria

Thousands march toward Vienna's Karls Square on June 4 during a demonstration to protest the killing of George Floyd. 

13 of 22
Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Image

Sweden

Stockholm protestors take to the streets on June 3.

14 of 22
Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty Images

France

Protesters gather in Lille in northern France on June 4.  

15 of 22
Remko De Waal/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Netherlands

Placards on the Jaarbeursplein, in Utrecht, Netherlands, on June 5. 

16 of 22
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Washington, D.C.

Demonstrators gather at The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, DC on June 4 to protest the death of George Floyd. 

17 of 22
Angela Weiss/AFP/via Getty Images

Brooklyn, New York

A protester holds up a portrait of George Floyd during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in front of the Brooklyn Library and Grand Army Plaza on June 5. 

18 of 22
Jonathan Luskin/CNET

San Francisco

Protesters stretch down blocks of Church Street in San Francisco on June 3 as a march for racial justice kicked off in the city's Mission District. Estimates had crowds between 10,000 and 30,000

19 of 22
Natalie Weinstein/CNET

Austin, Texas

On June 4, thousands of protesters gathered yet again outside the Austin, Texas, police headquarters to protest police brutality. The June 4 protests were nonviolent, in contrast to those over the past weekend that resulted in several people being hospitalized, including two young men who remain in critical condition with head injuries from beanbag ammunition shot by police. On June 4, the police chief told the Austin City Council during an emergency meeting that officers will no longer use beanbag ammunition against protesters.

20 of 22
John Rudoff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Portland, Oregon

During several days of demonstrations in Portland, Oregon, protesters stage a "die-in" on May 31 to protest the death of George Floyd. 

21 of 22
Sarah Tew/CNET

Asheville, North Carolina

A June 2 protest in the small town of Asheville, North Carolina, spread across blocks around a main intersection downtown. Protesters occupied the space around the Vance Memorial, staying on the sidewalk and peacefully demonstrating for all who drove through town. Here are more scenes from the Asheville protest. 

22 of 22
Megan Wollerton/CNET

Louisville, Kentucky

Many of the chants from Louisville protesters on June 5 focused on Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black EMT shot and killed by police in her Louisville home during a drug investigation n March. Taylor's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit accusing the officers of wrongful death, excessive force and gross negligence.

