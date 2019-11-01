Gifts under $500: What to give when you're feeling generous

Nintendo Switch V2

Nintendo's massively popular platform may have a newer, cheaper entrant in the Switch Lite at $200, but the original also got a minor improvement this year in the V2 version with improved battery life. The big difference between the two? The Switch Lite is strictly a portable, without the big-screen TV dockability and detachable controllers that make the V2 so unique. We break down the differences here, the main thing to know is we still consider the V2 the best overall choice. Just make sure you're getting the new one, not the old one. The buttons below lead to the correct versions.