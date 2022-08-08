Getting a Handle on Lasers with the Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K Projector

It's got a weird shape for a $2,200 projector, but it's got 4K, lasers, and more.
The Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K is, as the name suggests, a 4K laser-powered projector.
Check out our in-depth review: Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K Projector Review: Getting a Handle on 4K Lasers.
There's no lens shift or zoom.
The speakers sound ok, but can be a little piercing at high volume.
There are single HDMI and USB inputs.
There are a few controls on top, but if you lose the remote downloading Anker's app is a better idea.
Usually hidden, there's a small USB-powered streaming box in the back.
The remote requires setup, and can be forgotten by the projector, leaving you without control.
Check out our review for more details: Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K Projector Review: Getting a Handle on 4K Lasers.