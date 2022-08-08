X
Getting a Handle on Lasers with the Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K Projector

It's got a weird shape for a $2,200 projector, but it's got 4K, lasers, and more.

Geoffrey Morrison
Geoffrey Morrison

anker-nebula-cosmos-4k-projector-1-of-7
1 of 7 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K is, as the name suggests, a 4K laser-powered projector.

anker-nebula-cosmos-4k-projector-2-of-7
2 of 7 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

There's no lens shift or zoom.

anker-nebula-cosmos-4k-projector-3-of-7
3 of 7 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The speakers sound ok, but can be a little piercing at high volume.

anker-nebula-cosmos-4k-projector-4-of-7
4 of 7 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

There are single HDMI and USB inputs.

anker-nebula-cosmos-4k-projector-5-of-7
5 of 7 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

There are a few controls on top, but if you lose the remote downloading Anker's app is a better idea.

anker-nebula-cosmos-4k-projector-6-of-7
6 of 7 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Usually hidden, there's a small USB-powered streaming box in the back.

anker-nebula-cosmos-4k-projector-7-of-7
7 of 7 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The remote requires setup, and can be forgotten by the projector, leaving you without control. 

Check out our review for more details: Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K Projector Review: Getting a Handle on 4K Lasers.

