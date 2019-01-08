Get a look at LaMetric's gorgeous, color-changing wall lights

Color-changing lights are coming for your walls at CES 2019 -- and the newest offering comes from a name you might not have heard of before. It's called LaMetric Sky, and it's a set of multi-color, mosaic like panels that you can automate or control with voice commands. Scroll through for a full preview.
Each Sky panel is in the shape of a right triangle, and features 32 smaller triangles within. Each of those mini triangles is an individual zone of light, which means that each panel can put out a bunch of colors all at once.
LaMetric hasn't finalized pricing, release dates, or even how may panels you'll get in the starter kit yet, but as of right now, the company plans to sell them in an eight-pack.
The panels can sync up with LaMetric's other product, LaMetric Time, a five-year-old crowdfunding success. It's the little pixelated display below the monitor there, and it's made to display things like calendar notifications, follower counts, weather updates and more. Now, it'll show which customizable LaMetric Sky scene you're running, too.
LaMetric uses the pixelated triangles within each panel to display unique, panel-specific codes on each one after you finish mounting them. Scan your setup with your phone's camera, and LaMetric will automatically import your exact configuration into the app.
...and functional the next. Not only can you join those triangular panels along the diagonal edges to create clean squares and rectangular setups, but you can also display weather updates and calendar alerts, along with small business-friendly things like your follower count from social media or your Yelp review average.
LaMetric's panels promise to support voice controls via Alexa, Siri and the Google Assistant when they launch at retail later this year. No word on when, exactly, that will be yet -- nor do we know how much these things will cost. Stay tuned.