Get a Load of This Teeny, Tiny AAXA P6X Pico Projector

It's tiny but bright; heavy but has a long battery life. Here's a few picture of the P6X from AAXA.
Behold the impressively bright yet tiny AAXA P6X pico projector. R2 unit sold separately.
For our full review, check out AAXA P6X Pico Projector Review: Ultrabright, Ultra Budget.
Rated at 1,100 lumens, I measured less than half that. Still, the AAXA delivers nearly 50% more light than the next-brightest portable projector I've measured, which is very impressive for the price.
Connectivity is ample, with HDMI, analog video, USB and a headphone jack.
Inside is a 15,000-mAh battery, rated at 90 minutes of playtime at full brightness, or 240 in the 66% dimmer Eco mode. Battery life is excellent for a portable projector.
On the left is the small 4-watt speaker. It's fine, but doesn't play as loud as some other portable projectors.
The small fans make more noise than you'd expect in Standard and Bright modes. In Eco mode they're pretty quiet though.
Not a lot to navigate, since there's no built-in streaming. For that you'll have to BYO streaming stick.
It's heavier than it looks, thanks to that huge battery.
A tiny remote is included.
What it does well it does very well, but still misses in a few key areas. However, it's impressively inexpensive.
For more info, check out AAXA P6X Pico Projector Review: Ultrabright, Ultra Budget.