Get a Load of This Teeny, Tiny AAXA P6X Pico Projector

It's tiny but bright; heavy but has a long battery life. Here's a few picture of the P6X from AAXA.

Geoffrey Morrison
Geoffrey Morrison

aaxa-p6x-pico-projector-7-of-9
1 of 9 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

AAXA P6X pico projector

Behold the impressively bright yet tiny AAXA P6X pico projector. R2 unit sold separately. 

For our full review, check out AAXA P6X Pico Projector Review: Ultrabright, Ultra Budget.

aaxa-p6x-pico-projector-1-of-9
2 of 9 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Lots o' light

Rated at 1,100 lumens, I measured less than half that. Still, the AAXA delivers nearly 50% more light than the next-brightest portable projector I've measured, which is very impressive for the price.

aaxa-p6x-pico-projector-2-of-9
3 of 9 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Inputs

Connectivity is ample, with HDMI, analog video, USB and a headphone jack.

aaxa-p6x-pico-projector-3-of-9
4 of 9 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Big battery

Inside is a 15,000-mAh battery, rated at 90 minutes of playtime at full brightness, or 240 in the 66% dimmer Eco mode. Battery life is excellent for a portable projector.

On the left is the small 4-watt speaker. It's fine, but doesn't play as loud as some other portable projectors.

aaxa-p6x-pico-projector-4-of-9
5 of 9 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Fans

The small fans make more noise than you'd expect in Standard and Bright modes. In Eco mode they're pretty quiet though.

aaxa-p6x-pico-projector-5-of-9
6 of 9 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Buttons

Not a lot to navigate, since there's no built-in streaming. For that you'll have to BYO streaming stick.

aaxa-p6x-pico-projector-6-of-9
7 of 9 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Handheld

It's heavier than it looks, thanks to that huge battery.

aaxa-p6x-pico-projector-9-of-9
8 of 9 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Tiny remote

A tiny remote is included.

aaxa-p6x-pico-projector-8-of-9
9 of 9 Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

P6X

What it does well it does very well, but still misses in a few key areas. However, it's impressively inexpensive. 

For more info, check out AAXA P6X Pico Projector Review: Ultrabright, Ultra Budget.

