What's the best way to ruin a command structure? Put too many people in charge. "Too Many Captains" is what Star Trek might be if you had only one crew member following the orders of half a dozen commanders.
It's a surprisingly deep bartending simulator -- not only do you have to get everybody's drink right, but the glass has a maximum fill limit, meaning you can't just dump ingredients into an invisible glass. You have to get the amounts just right.
Two players control a pair of puppets -- and try to act out a show displayed on a nearby screen... but it's still a video game. Each puppet is wearing a button on its head, used in a series of minigames that are unlocked throughout the show.
In Clunker Junker, two players try to stay ahead of a group of attacking smugglers while navigating an asteroid field -- while their ship is falling apart. To survive, players need to use a custom repair tool on a series of four modules that are constantly breaking open.
In Unicornelia, you take on the painfully realistic task of juggling your responsibilities, relationships and feelings -- except with the limited movement of a unicorn. It's a surprisingly introspective experience.
It's like Pong, but with your voice! Yell into a microphone and watch your soundwaves reach out for the ball! It sounds wacky, but it's actually pretty neat: Hitting the ball where you want it means knowing what tone to use when you speak into the mic.
Technically, you're following the instructions of these adorable little robots -- which can't speak on their own. They can interpret a "skin-to-skin bot communication protocol" if you're holding them, however.
The creator of the Living Orb calls it a "tangible game console." Basically, it's a ball with 162 LEDs on it designed to spark ideas for games that wouldn't work on existing devices. The Orb's maze game, for instance, turns one light red at the top of the orb and draws a maze using the leftover lights -- players have to rotate the ball to move the red light through the maze. It's a fully three-dimensional gaming console... but the graphics aren't much to look at.
Wind Golf is basically just minigolf -- but without a club. Instead, players blow into one of two pipes to create gusts that push the ball forward to the left or right, and rotate the entire console to choose the direction.
You look a little silly playing it, but it's surprisingly fun.