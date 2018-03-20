The Nexx Garage works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to open or close the door with voice commands. Alex recognizes Nexx Garage as a security device, so you'll need a PIN code in order to give a voice command. This is optional with Google Assistant.
Caption byMolly Price / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET
The Nexx Garage includes an auto-open feature that uses geofencing and your phone's location to open the garage door when you drive up to it. You can control this feature in the app, as well as set an optional schedule for when geofencing should be allowed.
Caption byMolly Price / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET
The Nexx Garage app home screen displays an icon indicating the current door status, which also acts as the button to open or close the door. A log of the last door action also appears below the button.
Caption byMolly Price / Photo by Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET