This $100 device attaches to your existing garage door to control your garage doors remotely, with voice commands and automatically when you approach. 

Within the Nexx Garage app, you can add users and select how much access they have. You can also specify the auto-open distance for geofencing. 

You can adjust your notification settings in the Nexx Garage app. Alerts exist for door opening and closing, as well as reminders when the door is left open. 

The Nexx Garage connects to your existing garage door opener with a pair of wires connected to its open and close command terminals. 

The Nexx Garage app includes an activity log with time-stamped histories including the method by which the door was opened. 

The Nexx Garage works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to open or close the door with voice commands. Alex recognizes Nexx Garage as a security device, so you'll need a PIN code in order to give a voice command. This is optional with Google Assistant.

The Nexx Garage includes an auto-open feature that uses geofencing and your phone's location to open the garage door when you drive up to it. You can control this feature in the app, as well as set an optional schedule for when geofencing should be allowed.

The sensors that attach to you garage door will mean running a long wire back to the opener. Wires are then attached to the Nexx Garage device, so it can sense the position of your garage door. 

The Nexx Garage app home screen displays an icon indicating the current door status, which also acts as the button to open or close the door. A log of the last door action also appears below the button. 

The Nexx Garage app provides notifications for opening and closing as well as reminding you that the door has been open for a set amount of time. 

