22 games we want to see on the Nintendo Switch

Cuphead is the insanely difficult platformer with that beguiling old-timey art style.
Obviously we want Cuphead on the Nintendo Switch. It's the most objectively obvious choice. Sure, it's a console exclusive for the Xbox One. Sure, it'll never happen. But that doesn't mean we don't want it to happen.
I mean, it's pretty old at this point. And almost everyone has played it.
Hotline Miami is an ultra-violent top down shooter and it's uh... amazing. It's also infinitely replayable and has the best soundtrack of any video game ever. I'd be keen to play this on the bus with the headphones cranking.
Super Mario Maker is the game that lets you make Mario levels. It rules.
I wanted to avoid putting Nintendo games on this list, but Super Mario Maker is the exception. Mainly because it's this incredible no brainer and I can't believe it hasn't already happened. Just do a port! Come on! It makes so much sense!
Look, it's not Bethesda's best game. But it's still a good game. Personally, I think Fallout 3 might work better on the Switch, mainly because I like it more. Either way, you gave us Skyrim. Now give us Fallout.
Honestly, the Switch is crying out for some sort of city-building game. That could be Cities: Skylines or it could be the most recent Sim City game. Either way I'm not too fussed, but I think it should be Sim City 2000, the best one.
Let's be honest — we really want Marvel's Spider-man on Switch, but that's a PlayStation 4 exclusive. Let's be reasonable and settle for the second best superhero video game franchise: Batman. Arkham City was on the Wii U, after all.
Is it OK that I just want more people to play this gem?
If Bethesda can bring Doom, Wolfenstein and Skyrim to Switch, it can sure as hell port this game. It's a Bioshock-esque trip to an eerie space station that rewards you for playing at your own pace -- perfect for a portable console, if you ask me.
Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
If that doesn't sound like the name of a game that belongs on Switch, all I can tell you is this: Levelling cities full of giant ants with ridiculously destructive weaponry is hilarious with a friend on your couch, and epic with four players online. Four players in the same room, each with their own Switch? That I gotta try.
There was a time before the world openly embraced tactical, turn-based strategy RPGs with characters whose deaths you might mourn. That's why Nintendo made so few copies of this GameCube classic and Wii sequel that I could easily eBay mine for $180.
Why encourage this behavior, Nintendo? Earn yourself some easy money and remaster them for Switch.