15 games we can't wait to see at E3

If you had asked us a month ago, we might have said something stupid like "E3 2018 is gonna be a quiet one", but since then we've had a new Fallout game and a new Assassin's Creed game announced. Not to mention two brand new Pokemon games.
E3 2018 might end up being a humdinger. Here's what we're looking forward to so far.
The Last Of Us was a high mark for video game storytelling. We're keen for what comes next.
The Last Of Us Part II takes place five years after the original, with the player taking control of Ellie. Interestingly the game's director Neil Druckmann has said the second game will be centered around the theme of "hate", in stark comparison to the original which was centered around the idea of "love".
Nintendo announced the existence of a brand new Super Smash Bros. game fairly recently and it's reasonable to expect that Nintendo's E3 presence will be centered around this game. We know characters from Splatoon will feature, but hopefully there'll be a few new surprises.
We're expecting to see more of Hideo Kojima's latest project at E3. Despite the speculation, trailers and finger gun foetuses, we really know very little about Death Stranding, besides the fact it'll almost certainly be weird as hell. Which is good.
Do you like JRPGs with extremely convoluted plotlines? Boy do I have the game for you!
Fans of the series have been waiting a long time for a proper Kingdom Hearts sequel and Kingdom Hearts 3 is almost here. Expect to see more at E3. Expect it to be impenetrable if you're not a fan, but absolutely awe-inspiring if you are.
Expect this game at E3. Also expect it to be good.
Spider-Man is one of those comic book properties that has a storied history of actually being pretty damn good as a video game. Spider-Man 2 was a stone-cold classic. Spider-Man 3 was extremely good as well.
This is something of a reboot. It's helmed by Insomniac Games, who are one of the most consistent development teams out there. This could be something special.
Halo 4 was a bit meh. Halo 5: Guardians (I thought) ruled! But the world has sorta moved on from the Halo series. It'll never have the seismic impact it had circa Halo 2 and Halo 3, but in a world where esports is perennially threatening to break into the mainstream, I'm hoping 343 Industries delivers a game that caters to the long dormant competitive Halo scene.
Just... for the love of God. No Battle Royale mode. Please.
This hasn't been confirmed for E3, but for the love of God please. I need this.
The Witcher 3 is -- at this point -- an utterly legendary game. And one that puts CD Project Red among the most revered development teams in gaming. Cyberpunk 2077 is CD Project Red's next uh... project. I suspect it will be utterly, utterly incredible.
Anthem had quite the mixed reaction when it was announced at E3 in 2017. Most are happy to see BioWare working on something new, but many worry that a Destiny-inspired online focused game doesn't play to the strengths of BioWare as a studio.
Which is a fair point, when you consider its story driven games like Mass Effect and Knights of the Old Republic, but unfair when you consider we know very little about how Anthem will function as a video game.
Look, this probably won't happen, but From Software... it's been too long. I need a new video game from this studio. PLEASE. Bloodborne 2, Dark Souls spin-off. I don't care. I need to feel that sweet, sweet agony all over again.
We know a sequel is en route, but that's practically it. That will hopefully change post-E3, after Ubisoft's conference. What should we expect? Ubisoft has openly talked about "expanding" The Division 2, but that's about as vague as it gets. The Division was a great game, but it always felt like a starting point for something more polished and broad. Hopefully The Division 2 can deliver on some of that promise.
Ubisoft just went and done-did a pre-E3 announce of the next Assassin's Creed game! It's set in ancient Greece and is something of a sequel to Assassin's Creed Origins, which did a great job of revamping the series.
Odyssey will focus more heavily on the RPG elements introduced in Origins. This is a good thing.