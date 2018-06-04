15 games we can't wait to see at E3

CNET también está disponible en español.

E3 is almost here...

Things are heating up.

If you had asked us a month ago, we might have said something stupid like "E3 2018 is gonna be a quiet one", but since then we've had a new Fallout game and a new Assassin's Creed game announced. Not to mention two brand new Pokemon games.

E3 2018 might end up being a humdinger. Here's what we're looking forward to so far.

The Last Of Us Part II

The Last Of Us was a high mark for video game storytelling. We're keen for what comes next.

The Last Of Us Part II takes place five years after the original, with the player taking control of Ellie. Interestingly the game's director Neil Druckmann has said the second game will be centered around the theme of "hate", in stark comparison to the original which was centered around the idea of "love".

Damn.

Super Smash Bros.

Nintendo announced the existence of a brand new Super Smash Bros. game fairly recently and it's reasonable to expect that Nintendo's E3 presence will be centered around this game. We know characters from Splatoon will feature, but hopefully there'll be a few new surprises.

Death Stranded

We're expecting to see more of Hideo Kojima's latest project at E3. Despite the speculation, trailers and finger gun foetuses, we really know very little about Death Stranding, besides the fact it'll almost certainly be weird as hell. Which is good.

Gears of War 5

Gears of War 4 came out in November 2016, so we're probably due another one. There's a high chance Microsoft will unveil Gears of War 5 at its conference this year.

What do we know so far? Very little. Most likely you'll be playing as Marcus Fenix's son JD Fenix. Most likely it'll be a continuation of the story from the fourth game.

Kingdom Hearts 3

Do you like JRPGs with extremely convoluted plotlines? Boy do I have the game for you!

Fans of the series have been waiting a long time for a proper Kingdom Hearts sequel and Kingdom Hearts 3 is almost here. Expect to see more at E3. Expect it to be impenetrable if you're not a fan, but absolutely awe-inspiring if you are.

Spider-Man

Expect this game at E3. Also expect it to be good. 

Spider-Man is one of those comic book properties that has a storied history of actually being pretty damn good as a video game. Spider-Man 2 was a stone-cold classic. Spider-Man 3 was extremely good as well.

This is something of a reboot. It's helmed by Insomniac Games, who are one of the most consistent development teams out there. This could be something special.

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Square Enix is making a presentation at E3 this year, which would suggest it's planning to show the Final Fantasy VII Remake that's been promised for years now.

This is a biggie. Fans have been clamouring for this long-rumoured remake. Now it's time for Square Enix to deliver.

But yeah... episodic Final Fantasy VII. I hope everyone involved has changed their mind on that.

Halo 6

Halo 4 was a bit meh. Halo 5: Guardians (I thought) ruled! But the world has sorta moved on from the Halo series. It'll never have the seismic impact it had circa Halo 2 and Halo 3, but in a world where esports is perennially threatening to break into the mainstream, I'm hoping 343 Industries delivers a game that caters to the long dormant competitive Halo scene.

Just... for the love of God. No Battle Royale mode. Please.

Cyberpunk 2077

This hasn't been confirmed for E3, but for the love of God please. I need this.

The Witcher 3 is -- at this point -- an utterly legendary game. And one that puts CD Project Red among the most revered development teams in gaming. Cyberpunk 2077 is CD Project Red's next uh... project. I suspect it will be utterly, utterly incredible.

Anthem

Anthem had quite the mixed reaction when it was announced at E3 in 2017. Most are happy to see BioWare working on something new, but many worry that a Destiny-inspired online focused game doesn't play to the strengths of BioWare as a studio.

Which is a fair point, when you consider its story driven games like Mass Effect and Knights of the Old Republic, but unfair when you consider we know very little about how Anthem will function as a video game.

I, for one, can't wait to see more.

Bloodborne 2

Look, this probably won't happen, but From Software... it's been too long. I need a new video game from this studio. PLEASE. Bloodborne 2, Dark Souls spin-off. I don't care. I need to feel that sweet, sweet agony all over again.

Tom Clancy's The Division 2

We know a sequel is en route, but that's practically it. That will hopefully change post-E3, after Ubisoft's conference. What should we expect? Ubisoft has openly talked about "expanding" The Division 2, but that's about as vague as it gets. The Division was a great game, but it always felt like a starting point for something more polished and broad. Hopefully The Division 2 can deliver on some of that promise.

Rage 2

The Bethesda sequel no one really asked for, but then it was announced and everyone was sorta like, "Yeah, I could go for some of that". 

Rage 2 is being developed by Avalanche, the team behind Just Cause and the last Mad Max game, which is good news because Rage 2 is basically Mad Max: Fury Road: The Video Game.

I am OK with this.

Fallout 76

Well, we didn't see this one coming.

A new Fallout game, from Bethesda. Again, very little info on this one. Rumours seem to suggest an online focused game a la Day-Z which, when you think about it, makes a lot of sense.

We'll know more after Bethesda's E3 conference.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Ubisoft just went and done-did a pre-E3 announce of the next Assassin's Creed game! It's set in ancient Greece and is something of a sequel to Assassin's Creed Origins, which did a great job of revamping the series.

Odyssey will focus more heavily on the RPG elements introduced in Origins. This is a good thing.

