CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Galaxy Z Fold 2: Samsung's most luxe foldable phone yet

The $2,000 device is already a massive upgrade over the original Galaxy Fold, and costs just $20 more.

Galaxy-Z-Fold-2
1 of 17
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 is its third foldable phone. It opens into a full-size tablet, with an ultrathin foldable glass screen and high-end specs.

43-galaxy-z-fold-2
2 of 17
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

On the back, you have a three-camera system and your choice of wither mystic bronze or mystic black colors. 

22-galaxy-z-fold-2
3 of 17
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

On the front, a 6.2-inch display. It's still very tall and thin, but with this configuration you're able to use it one-handed. You can open any app.

Galaxy-Z-Fold-2
4 of 17
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

A 7.6-inch display inside is made from ultrathin glass (UTG) and bends down a center seam. The crease is a thing, but so far it hasn't gotten in my way.

24-galaxy-z-fold-2
5 of 17
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

The most wonderful part about the Z Fold 2 so far is the hinge -- it's self-supporting, which means you can watch a video, take a photo, read and article or take a video call with the screen folded at an angle -- and hands-free.

26-galaxy-z-fold-2
6 of 17
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Look, ma. No notch! The first Galaxy Fold had a hideous notch on the right that obstructed a large portion of the display. Now you just have one sedate selfie camera (10-megapixels) an that's just fine.

23-galaxy-z-fold-2
7 of 17
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

It's hard to tell, but the hinge is shorter than before and there's a solid black piece that helps keep cruft from falling in -- that's not a gap you're seeing.

25-galaxy-z-fold-2
8 of 17
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

You can fold the screen from a range of 75 to 115 degrees, Samsung guarantees, and maybe even more.

Galaxy-Z-Fold-2
9 of 17
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

The camera bump rises a bit from the top, and you can see the gap where the sides fold together.

40-galaxy-z-fold-2
10 of 17
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

New software makes it possible to use the outer screen as a giant viewfinder when taking a selfie with the rear cameras.

28-galaxy-z-fold-2
11 of 17
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Multitasking on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets better, and more flexible. For example, you can rearrange the windows how you like.

Galaxy-Z-Fold-2
12 of 17
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Here's a 90-degree angle with the Z Fold 2's hinge.

Galaxy-Z-Fold-2
13 of 17
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

A look at the 10-megapixel camera on the 7.6-inch inner display. No unsightly notch here.

Galaxy-Z-Fold-2
14 of 17
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

The Z Fold 2 is completely self-supporting, with a strong hinge.

Galaxy-Z-Fold-2
15 of 17
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

It unfolds into a 7.6-inch display with slim bezels.

20-galaxy-z-fold-2
16 of 17
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

One last look at mystic bronze.

42-galaxy-z-fold-2
17 of 17
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Read all our first impressions of the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

More Galleries

35 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

35 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

36 Photos
New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

70 Photos
Best dating apps of 2020

Best dating apps of 2020

13 Photos
The best phones to give in 2019

The best phones to give in 2019

9 Photos
32 outdoor security cameras that take home security seriously

32 outdoor security cameras that take home security seriously

33 Photos
32 amazing photos of solar eclipses (pictures)

32 amazing photos of solar eclipses (pictures)

33 Photos
How to watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the right order

How to watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the right order

26 Photos