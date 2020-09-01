Galaxy Z Fold 2: Samsung's most luxe foldable phone yet

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 is its third foldable phone. It opens into a full-size tablet, with an ultrathin foldable glass screen and high-end specs.
2
of
17
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
On the back, you have a three-camera system and your choice of wither mystic bronze or mystic black colors.
3
of
17
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
On the front, a 6.2-inch display. It's still very tall and thin, but with this configuration you're able to use it one-handed. You can open any app.
4
of
17
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
A 7.6-inch display inside is made from ultrathin glass (UTG) and bends down a center seam. The crease is a thing, but so far it hasn't gotten in my way.
5
of
17
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
The most wonderful part about the Z Fold 2 so far is the hinge -- it's self-supporting, which means you can watch a video, take a photo, read and article or take a video call with the screen folded at an angle -- and hands-free.
6
of
17
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Look, ma. No notch! The first Galaxy Fold had a hideous notch on the right that obstructed a large portion of the display. Now you just have one sedate selfie camera (10-megapixels) an that's just fine.
7
of
17
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
It's hard to tell, but the hinge is shorter than before and there's a solid black piece that helps keep cruft from falling in -- that's not a gap you're seeing.
8
of
17
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
You can fold the screen from a range of 75 to 115 degrees, Samsung guarantees, and maybe even more.
9
of
17
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
The camera bump rises a bit from the top, and you can see the gap where the sides fold together.
10
of
17
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
New software makes it possible to use the outer screen as a giant viewfinder when taking a selfie with the rear cameras.
11
of
17
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Multitasking on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets better, and more flexible. For example, you can rearrange the windows how you like.
12
of
17
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
Here's a 90-degree angle with the Z Fold 2's hinge.
13
of
17
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
A look at the 10-megapixel camera on the 7.6-inch inner display. No unsightly notch here.
14
of
17
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
The Z Fold 2 is completely self-supporting, with a strong hinge.
15
of
17
Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
It unfolds into a 7.6-inch display with slim bezels.
Discuss: Galaxy Z Fold 2: Samsung's most luxe foldable phone yet
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.