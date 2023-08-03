Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Gallery: Details Up Close

Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
The bezel is back on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and we're very pleased.
New hybrid band
This is the 43mm Classic with the hybrid leather band.
New watch faces
Both versions of the Galaxy Watch 6 run Wear OS 4 and that brings a few new watch faces, like this stretch face.
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic bezel
The bezel on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is slimmer than the bezel we last saw on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.
Many bezel returns
The bezel isn't a new feature and has been around since the very first Galaxy Watch.
Buttons
The buttons on the side of the watch are made from recycled plastic.
On the wrist
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic looks sophisticated on the wrist.
Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Side by side, the two watches look different, but share the same internal specs.
Galaxy Watch 6
Another new watch face on the Galaxy Watch 6.
Galaxy Watch 6
The regular Galaxy Watch 6 comes in a 40 and 44mm size.
Sensors
All the sensors are the same as the Galaxy Watch 5.
Sleek design
The Galaxy Watch 6 doesn't have the rotating bezel, but has a touch bezel around the watch screen.
Big, bright screens
The screens are twice as bright as last year's watches, at a maximum 2,000 nits.
Side profile
A side look at the Galaxy Watch 6.
Fitness tracking
Health and fitness tracking is the same as the Galaxy Watch 5, with the addition of two new workout types and personalized heart rate zones.