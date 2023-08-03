X
Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Gallery: Details Up Close

Getting up close and personal with Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

headshot-lexy-2-crop
james-martin-profile-crop
Lexy Savvides
James Martin
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
1 of 15 James Martin/CNET

Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

The bezel is back on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and we're very pleased.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
2 of 15 James Martin/CNET

New hybrid band

This is the 43mm Classic with the hybrid leather band.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
3 of 15 James Martin/CNET

New watch faces

Both versions of the Galaxy Watch 6 run Wear OS 4 and that brings a few new watch faces, like this stretch face.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
4 of 15 James Martin/CNET

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic bezel

The bezel on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is slimmer than the bezel we last saw on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
5 of 15 James Martin/CNET

Many bezel returns

The bezel isn't a new feature and has been around since the very first Galaxy Watch.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
6 of 15 James Martin/CNET

Buttons

The buttons on the side of the watch are made from recycled plastic.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
7 of 15 James Martin/CNET

On the wrist

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic looks sophisticated on the wrist.

Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
8 of 15 James Martin/CNET

Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Side by side, the two watches look different, but share the same internal specs.

Galaxy Watch 6
9 of 15 James Martin/CNET

Galaxy Watch 6

Another new watch face on the Galaxy Watch 6.

Galaxy Watch 6
10 of 15 James Martin/CNET

Galaxy Watch 6

The regular Galaxy Watch 6 comes in a 40 and 44mm size.

Galaxy Watch 6
11 of 15 James Martin/CNET

Sensors

All the sensors are the same as the Galaxy Watch 5.

Galaxy Watch 6
12 of 15 James Martin/CNET

Sleek design

The Galaxy Watch 6 doesn't have the rotating bezel, but has a touch bezel around the watch screen.

Galaxy Watch 6
13 of 15 James Martin/CNET

Big, bright screens

The screens are twice as bright as last year's watches, at a maximum 2,000 nits.

Galaxy Watch 6
14 of 15 James Martin/CNET

Side profile

A side look at the Galaxy Watch 6.

Galaxy Watch 6
15 of 15 James Martin/CNET

Fitness tracking

Health and fitness tracking is the same as the Galaxy Watch 5, with the addition of two new workout types and personalized heart rate zones.

