The S21 Ultra comes with many of the trappings of a premium Android phone, but this year Samsung slashed prices by $200.
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is here and it represents the zenith of what Samsung can offer in a phone.
The S21 Ultra boasts a gargantuan screen, measuring a whopping 6.8 inches diagonally.
That display is an AMOLED one, and it's packed with pixels (515 pixels per inch).
Flip it around, and you'll find four cameras adorning the rear of the device.
Those four lenses consist of a wide angle, ultrawide, 3x telephoto and 10x telephoto, and they're all housed in Samsung's revamped camera bump.
The S21 Ultra also relies on pixel binning technology, which helps the device deliver better photos at night.
The S21 Ultra captures 8K video, just like its predecessor.
One of key changes in the S21 Ultra is the inclusion of support for Samsung's stylus, called the S Pen.
The stylus support on the S21 Ultra effectively blurs the line between the S family and the more professional-oriented Note series.
On the flip side, Samsung eliminated the in-box charger and earphones from the S21 Ultra as well as its two siblings.
For more pictures of Samsung's latest and greatest S phone, keep scrolling.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Galaxy S21 Ultra: Samsung's most luxe S phone yet
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.