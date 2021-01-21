Galaxy S21 Ultra: Samsung's most luxe S phone yet

The S21 Ultra comes with many of the trappings of a premium Android phone, but this year Samsung slashed prices by $200.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is here and it represents the zenith of what Samsung can offer in a phone. 

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Patrick Holland/CNET

The S21 Ultra boasts a gargantuan screen, measuring a whopping 6.8 inches diagonally. 

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Patrick Holland/CNET

That display is an AMOLED one, and it's packed with pixels (515 pixels per inch).

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Patrick Holland/CNET

Flip it around, and you'll find four cameras adorning the rear of the device.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET

Those four lenses consist of a wide angle, ultrawide, 3x telephoto and 10x telephoto, and they're all housed in Samsung's revamped camera bump.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Patrick Holland/CNET

The S21 Ultra also relies on pixel binning technology, which helps the device deliver better photos at night.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET

The S21 Ultra captures 8K video, just like its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET

One of key changes in the S21 Ultra is the inclusion of support for Samsung's stylus, called the S Pen. 

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET

The stylus support on the S21 Ultra effectively blurs the line between the S family and the more professional-oriented Note series.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET

On the flip side, Samsung eliminated the in-box charger and earphones from the S21 Ultra as well as its two siblings.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Patrick Holland/CNET

For more pictures of Samsung's latest and greatest S phone, keep scrolling. 

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Patrick Holland/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Patrick Holland/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Patrick Holland/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Drew Evans/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Patrick Holland/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Patrick Holland/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET
