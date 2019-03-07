Galaxy S10E is the maverick Galaxy S10

CNET también está disponible en español.
The Galaxy S10E is the smallest of the four new Galaxy S10 phones, but so far it's mighty.
It shares most of its core specs with the larger and more power Galaxy S10 phones in the lineup, which gives is a solid foundation.
One main difference is that the S10E's fingerprint reader is integrated into the power button. The other S10 phones have an in-screen fingerprint scanner.
This capacitive reader is fast and accurate, but presisng the power button and taking screenshots feels a little weird.
In contrast, the volume rocker and Bixby button on the left spine stick out, so they're easier to press.
Cameras are another key difference. The S10E, right, has two rear cameras, while the S10 and S10 Plus, left, have three. The S10 5G will have four cameras on the back.
You get the same 12-megapixel main camera and 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens as you do on all the S10 phones, and even the foldable Galaxy Fold.
On the front, the single 10-megapixel selfie camera does the heavy lifting.
Photos share the same core quality as on the Galaxy S10 Plus.
You still get portrait mode and other effects.
One benefit is that photos are easier to take one-handed.
Like the pricier S10 phones, you can use the Wireless PowerShare feature to top up another phone that works with Qi wireless charging.
Another benefit of the S10E's smaller size: It fits more easily into pockets.
Nice to know you'll reduce your chances of it leaping onto the street.
Compared to the 6.4-inch S10 Plus, the 5.8-inch S10E is significantly more petite.
It's overall easier to use if you have smaller hands.
This phone keeps the signature headphone jack and typical USB-C charger port.
Samsung's logo is on the back of every phone.
Here's how Samsung stylizes the S10E name.
Android 9 Pie underpins Samsung's OneUI interface.
Here's the Galaxy S10E in blue and black.
Samsung is banking on the $750 price tag to lure in on-the-fence buyers.
The S10E has a polished backing that's also very reflective.
Read all about its pros and cons in our ongoing Galaxy S10E review.