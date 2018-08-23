Fortnite's bonkers Gamescom 2018 booth has to be seen to be believed

CNET también está disponible en español.

Fortnite didn't announce anything major at this year's Gamescom 2018, but that didn't stop it having one hell of a good time with an utterly bonkers booth on the show floor.

As well as a host of live events, giveaways and props for fans of the game to take selfies with, the Fortnite booth had its own assault course and other activites for excited fans to enjoy. 

Have a look through to see what was on show.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
1
of 16

First up, this mechanical bucking... missile. How Fortnite.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
2
of 16

Queues were hundreds deep for all the activities, and luckily nobody seemed to last longer than a few seconds on the missile. 

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
3
of 16

Next up, the assault course. It starts by you having to climb over this wall of tyres.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
4
of 16

Then, swing across this small gap. Or just step across, as I saw many people doing. Lazy.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
5
of 16

A hurdle through a doorway, and then you need to shoot a few baskets, because why wouldn't you.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
6
of 16

Finally, a slide takes you down where you can celebrate your victory over the assault course.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
7
of 16

No booth would be complete without a game that pitches adults in physical battles against small children.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
8
of 16

What's that? Oh, it's the Fortnite paraglider!

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
9
of 16

You can get a feel of what it's like to paraglide into battle by ziplining over the crowds. 

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
10
of 16

There's a stage at the booth too, which hosted various events. This time it looked like weapon crafting, which seems safe. 

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
11
of 16

"The pointier the better" his eyes seem to say. 

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
12
of 16

The booth was liberally decorated with items pulled straight from the game.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
13
of 16

This event involved people in bear costumes dancing to Aqua's Barbie Girl and throwing T-shirts into an enormous crowd of cheering fans. This is normal, apparently.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
14
of 16

Erm, this?

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
15
of 16

There were queues for cosplayers to line up and be photographed against backdrops.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
16
of 16
