Fortnite's bonkers Gamescom 2018 booth has to be seen to be believed

Fortnite didn't announce anything major at this year's Gamescom 2018, but that didn't stop it having one hell of a good time with an utterly bonkers booth on the show floor.
As well as a host of live events, giveaways and props for fans of the game to take selfies with, the Fortnite booth had its own assault course and other activites for excited fans to enjoy.
Have a look through to see what was on show.
First up, this mechanical bucking... missile. How Fortnite.
Queues were hundreds deep for all the activities, and luckily nobody seemed to last longer than a few seconds on the missile.
Next up, the assault course. It starts by you having to climb over this wall of tyres.
Then, swing across this small gap. Or just step across, as I saw many people doing. Lazy.
A hurdle through a doorway, and then you need to shoot a few baskets, because why wouldn't you.
Finally, a slide takes you down where you can celebrate your victory over the assault course.
No booth would be complete without a game that pitches adults in physical battles against small children.
What's that? Oh, it's the Fortnite paraglider!
You can get a feel of what it's like to paraglide into battle by ziplining over the crowds.
There's a stage at the booth too, which hosted various events. This time it looked like weapon crafting, which seems safe.
"The pointier the better" his eyes seem to say.
The booth was liberally decorated with items pulled straight from the game.
This event involved people in bear costumes dancing to Aqua's Barbie Girl and throwing T-shirts into an enormous crowd of cheering fans. This is normal, apparently.
Erm, this?
There were queues for cosplayers to line up and be photographed against backdrops.