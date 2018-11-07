Samsung's foldable phone is here, with a brand-new Android UI

CNET también está disponible en español.

Samsung gave us a sneak peek at its foldable phone of the future on Wednesday at its annual developer conference in San Francisco.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
1
of 19

Fully opened, it's about the size of a tablet. Samsung calls this screen technology the Infinity Flex Display.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
2
of 19

Samsung's SVP of Mobile Marketing, Justin Dennison, pulled the foldable phone, rumored to be called the Galaxy F, from his jacket pocket.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
3
of 19

Closed, it's the width of a regular phone.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
4
of 19

Samsung said it shrunk or completely redesigned several components to make the two hemispheres thin enough to comfortably carry.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
5
of 19

Samsung also refreshed the look of the software that rides on top of Android, calling it One UI. You'll find it on Samsung phones going forward, including the foldable phone and likely the forthcoming Galaxy S10.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
6
of 19

One UI only works with Android 9 Pie, and resembles some of Pie's design concepts. The Galaxy S9 Plus running Android Oreo is on the left; on the right you have a demo Galaxy S9 Plus with One UI on Android Pie.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
7
of 19

Large, rounded rectangles form the main theme, and you can enable a dark mode.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
8
of 19

The changes to multitasking are stark. Now apps are separated by panes you can flick through horizontally, rather than vertically. You can also tap an icon below to open an app or swipe up to see them all. There are a few similarities to iOS here.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
9
of 19

The new look extends to menus and submenus.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
10
of 19

Although One UI is supposed to concentrate actions at the bottom of the screen, you still have to pull down from the top to see your notifications and quick settings.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
11
of 19

Here's the update to Bixby Home, which you get to by swiping to the left from the home screen.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
12
of 19

Samsung's edge interface looks about the same as it does now, with rounded icons.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
13
of 19

You can enable the dark theme in the settings.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
14
of 19

If you want to ditch the on-screen navigation buttons, a submenu lets you use full-screen gestures. Hard-press where the home button should be. Swipe up on either side of the space to go back or open your recents apps.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
15
of 19

One UI aims to give you options when you need them and declutter when you don't. For example, in the dialer here you see three navigation options at the bottom of the display.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
16
of 19

Start dialing a number, and they disappear. Clear the number and they return to serve you.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
17
of 19

Your contacts menu now groups people by alphabet, giving one more example of One UI's quest to update Samsung's phone navigation. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
18
of 19

What we don't see are all the ways One UI will work with a foldable phone's various screen sizes and orientations. For that, we have to wait.

Published:Caption:Photo:Juan Garzon / CNETRead the article
19
of 19
