Flying vehicles and tech from CES 2021

The personal flying machine sector is really taking off.

Cadillac eVTOL
General Motors

Cadillac eVTOL

While topics like 5G and autonomous cleaning solutions are big deals at CES 2021, flying machines of all kinds are being teased too. 

First up is the Cadillac eVTOL by General Motors. Designed to carry a single passenger at speeds of up to 56 miles per hour, this aircraft is powered only by batteries.  

Cadillac eVTOL
Cadillac eVTOL

GM didn't give away too many details in its concept video -- nor did it commit to putting this futuristic flying machine into production, so don't expect to be making taxi trips around the city by air any time soon. 

Archer Aviation
Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation

This flying machine comes from California-based Archer Aviation, which has partnered with Fiat Chrysler to produce what it calls "the world's first all-electric airline." The aircraft aims to be able to travel 60 miles at a time at speeds of up to 150 mph -- making it more suited to shuttling passengers around cities, rather than between them.

Archer Aviation
Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation

The company doesn't have any more images of its future plane, sadly, but it is keen to stress in this diagram that the battery will a significant reserve in case of emergencies. That's good to know.

Sony Airpeak drone
Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Sony Airpeak drone

Sony is getting in on the flying game too, but carrying cameras, not people. It's the company's first photography drone, with its four rotors being capable of carrying a Sony Alpha camera, for both professional and enthusiast aerial photos and videos. 

Sony has yet to announce pricing or availability for the Airpeak drone. 

