Fitbit's new lineup: Versa Lite, Inspire, Inspire HR and Ace 2

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

  • Fitbit Versa Lite
  • Fitbit Versa Lite
  • Fitbit Versa Lite
  • Fitbit Versa Lite
  • Fitbit Versa Lite
  • Fitbit Versa Lite
  • Fitbit Versa Lite
  • Fitbit Versa Lite
  • Fitbit Versa Lite
  • Fitbit Versa Lite
  • Fitbit Versa Lite
  • Fitbit Versa Lite
  • Fitbit Versa Lite
  • Fitbit Versa Lite
  • Fitbit Versa Lite
  • Fitbit Versa Lite
  • Fitbit Versa Lite
  • Fitbit Versa Lite
  • Fitbit Versa Lite
  • 31-fitbit-versa-lite
  • Fitbit Inspire HR
  • Fitbit Inspire HR
  • Fitbit Inspire HR
  • Fitbit Inspire HR
  • Fitbit Inspire HR
  • Fitbit Inspire HR
  • Fitbit Inspire HR
  • Fitbit Inspire HR
  • Fitbit Inspire HR
  • Fitbit Inspire HR
  • Fitbit Inspire HR
  • Fitbit Inspire HR
  • 09-fitbit-inspire
  • 26-fitbit-inspire-hr
  • 02-fitbit-inspire
  • 07-fitbit-inspire
  • 11-fitbit-inspire
  • 34-fitbit-inspire
  • 35-fitbit-inspire
  • Fitbit Ace 2
  • Fitbit Ace 2
  • Fitbit Ace 2
  • Fitbit Ace 2
  • Fitbit Ace 2
  • 13-fitbit-ace-2
  • 14-fitbit-ace-2
  • 15-fitbit-ace-2
  • 17-fitbit-ace-2

Fitbit Versa Lite

The $160 Fitbit Versa Lite Edition is one of four new fitness trackers Fitbit is launching this spring and summer. It's like last year's Versa, but slightly more feature-reduced.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
1
of 48

Fitbit Versa Lite

Bolder colors, and compatible with the same watch bands and apps.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of 48

Fitbit Versa Lite

Still water resistant and similar fitness sensors, but the Versa Lite Edition doesn't do stair-climbing anymore. And it doesn't have Fitbit Pay, or Wi-Fi, or onboard music storage, or Fitbit Coach support for workout routines.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
3
of 48

Fitbit Versa Lite

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 48

Fitbit Versa Lite

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of 48

Fitbit Versa Lite

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
6
of 48

Fitbit Versa Lite

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
7
of 48

Fitbit Versa Lite

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
8
of 48

Fitbit Versa Lite

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 48

Fitbit Versa Lite

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 48

Fitbit Versa Lite

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 48

Fitbit Versa Lite

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of 48

Fitbit Versa Lite

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 48

Fitbit Versa Lite

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 48

Fitbit Versa Lite

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
15
of 48

Fitbit Versa Lite

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
16
of 48

Fitbit Versa Lite

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
17
of 48

Fitbit Versa Lite

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
18
of 48

Fitbit Versa Lite

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
19
of 48

31-fitbit-versa-lite

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
20
of 48

Fitbit Inspire HR

The Fitbit Inspire and Inspire HR are slim, affordable new trackers that start at $70 (without heart rate) and $100 (with heart rate).

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
21
of 48

Fitbit Inspire HR

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
22
of 48

Fitbit Inspire HR

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
23
of 48

Fitbit Inspire HR

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
24
of 48

Fitbit Inspire HR

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
25
of 48

Fitbit Inspire HR

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
26
of 48

Fitbit Inspire HR

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
27
of 48

Fitbit Inspire HR

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
28
of 48

Fitbit Inspire HR

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
29
of 48

Fitbit Inspire HR

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
30
of 48

Fitbit Inspire HR

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
31
of 48

Fitbit Inspire HR

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
32
of 48

Fitbit Inspire

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
33
of 48

Fitbit Inspire HR

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
34
of 48

Fitbit Inspire

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
35
of 48

Fitbit Inspire

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
36
of 48

Fitbit Inspire

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
37
of 48

Fitbit Inspire

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
38
of 48

Fitbit Inspire

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
39
of 48

Fitbit Ace 2

The kid-designed Fitbit Ace 2 is really a Fitbit Inspire with a rugged rubberized strap and protective case, and kid-based tracking goals and watch faces. It'll cost $70 when it arrives this summer.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
40
of 48

Fitbit Ace 2

The new Ace 2 can be worn while swimming, and is made for kids age 6 and up.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
41
of 48

Fitbit Ace 2

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
42
of 48

Fitbit Ace 2

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
43
of 48

Fitbit Ace 2

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
44
of 48

Fitbit Ace 2

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
45
of 48

Fitbit Ace 2

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
46
of 48

Fitbit Ace 2

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
47
of 48

Fitbit Ace 2

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
48
of 48
Now Reading

Fitbit's new lineup: Versa Lite, Inspire, Inspire HR and Ace 2

Up Next

The 51 best VR games of 2018

Latest Stories

Mazda introduces CX-30 to slot between CX-3 and CX-5

Mazda introduces CX-30 to slot between CX-3 and CX-5

by
Galaxy S10 Plus: Killer screen, triple cameras and battery life make Samsung's phone a hit

Galaxy S10 Plus: Killer screen, triple cameras and battery life make Samsung's phone a hit

by
2019 Geneva Motor Show: Roadshow's favorite debuts

2019 Geneva Motor Show: Roadshow's favorite debuts

by
Democrats introduce Save the Internet Act to restore net neutrality

Democrats introduce Save the Internet Act to restore net neutrality

by
SpaceX mission: Watch Crew Dragon return from ISS today

SpaceX mission: Watch Crew Dragon return from ISS today

by