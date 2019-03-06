Fitbit's new lineup: Versa Lite, Inspire, Inspire HR and Ace 2

Esto también se puede leer en español.
The $160 Fitbit Versa Lite Edition is one of four new fitness trackers Fitbit is launching this spring and summer. It's like last year's Versa, but slightly more feature-reduced.
Bolder colors, and compatible with the same watch bands and apps.
Still water resistant and similar fitness sensors, but the Versa Lite Edition doesn't do stair-climbing anymore. And it doesn't have Fitbit Pay, or Wi-Fi, or onboard music storage, or Fitbit Coach support for workout routines.
The Fitbit Inspire and Inspire HR are slim, affordable new trackers that start at $70 (without heart rate) and $100 (with heart rate).
The kid-designed Fitbit Ace 2 is really a Fitbit Inspire with a rugged rubberized strap and protective case, and kid-based tracking goals and watch faces. It'll cost $70 when it arrives this summer.
The new Ace 2 can be worn while swimming, and is made for kids age 6 and up.