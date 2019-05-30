First look at Motorola's Z4 midrange phone

CNET también está disponible en español.
Motorola's Z4 aims to take on Google's Pixel 3A and OnePlus' 7 Pro.
Like the OnePlus 7 Pro, Motorola has built an optical fingerprint into the Z4's OLED display.
The phone features a 6.4-inch HD OLED screen with a teardrop notch at the top for the front 25-megapixel camera.
Around back is a 48-megapixel sensor that uses what Motorola calls "Quad Pixel" technology for enhanced colors, details and low-light performance.
The front lens also takes advantage of the "Quad Pixel" tech for its 25-megapixel shots.
A new Auto Smile feature will automatically snap a picture when subjects are smiling.
Motorola's Moto Mods are also present. Unlocked versions will include the 360-degree camera adapter, shown here.
The Z4 will also support Motorola and Verizon's 5G Mod for adding support for Verizon's 5G network.
The 3.5mm headphone jack returns after being left off the Z2 Force and last year's Z3.
Android 9.0 Pie powers the phone, with Android Q promised in the future.
The 360-degree camera Moto Mod.
The $500 phone arrives on Verizon June 13. Scroll through for more shots of Motorola's latest.