First look at Motorola's Z4 midrange phone

Motorola's Z4 aims to take on Google's Pixel 3A and OnePlus' 7 Pro. 

Photo:Sally Neiman / CNET
1
of 18

Like the OnePlus 7 Pro, Motorola has built an optical fingerprint into the Z4's OLED display. 

Photo:Sally Neiman / CNET
2
of 18

The phone features a 6.4-inch HD OLED screen with a teardrop notch at the top for the front 25-megapixel camera. 

Photo:Sally Neiman / CNET
3
of 18

Around back is a 48-megapixel sensor that uses what Motorola calls "Quad Pixel" technology for enhanced colors, details and low-light performance. 

Photo:Sally Neiman / CNET
4
of 18

The front lens also takes advantage of the "Quad Pixel" tech for its 25-megapixel shots. 

Photo:Sally Neiman / CNET
5
of 18

A new Auto Smile feature will automatically snap a picture when subjects are smiling. 

Photo:Sally Neiman / CNET
6
of 18

Motorola's Moto Mods are also present. Unlocked versions will include the 360-degree camera adapter, shown here. 

Photo:Sally Neiman / CNET
7
of 18

The Z4 will also support Motorola and Verizon's 5G Mod for adding support for Verizon's 5G network. 

Photo:Sally Neiman / CNET
8
of 18

The 3.5mm headphone jack returns after being left off the Z2 Force and last year's Z3. 

Photo:Sally Neiman / CNET
9
of 18

Android 9.0 Pie powers the phone, with Android Q promised in the future. 

Photo:Sally Neiman / CNET
10
of 18

The 360-degree camera Moto Mod. 

Photo:Sally Neiman / CNET
11
of 18

The $500 phone arrives on Verizon June 13. Scroll through for more shots of Motorola's latest. 

Photo:Sally Neiman / CNET
12
of 18

Photo:Sally Neiman / CNET
13
of 18

Photo:Sally Neiman / CNET
14
of 18

Photo:Sally Neiman / CNET
15
of 18

Photo:Sally Neiman / CNET
16
of 18

Photo:Sally Neiman / CNET
17
of 18

Photo:Sally Neiman / CNET
18
of 18
