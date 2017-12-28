Our favorite portrait mode photos
iPhone X: Marta becoming Marilyn
iPhone X: Chinatown portraits
iPhone X: Eyes Wide Open at Yosemite
iPhone X: Chinatown murals
iPhone X: The impossible portrait
iPhone X: Chinatown
iPhone X: Stella!
iPhone X: Couple shot
iPhone X: Go fish
iPhone X: One more fish
iPhone X: Enjoying the Castro
iPhone X: I'll never be a homeowner
Huawei Mate 10 pro: Playing it cool in LA
Pixel 2: Selfies
Pixel 2: Cafe smiles
Pixel 2: Frisco Fred
Pixel 2: Making faces
Pixel 2: Gimme a break
Note 8: Slide Ranch
Note 8: Chilling at the park
Note 8: Bella with blanket
Note 8: Pretending not to freeze in Oregon
iPhone 8 Plus: Emperor Norton
iPhone 8 Plus: Smiling at Pier 39
iPhone 8 Plus: A singer prepares
iPhone 8 Plus: Chinatown murals
iPhone 8 Plus: Faking a studio photo
iPhone 7 Plus: Tater tasting
OnePlus 5: Bokeh burrito
OnePlus 5: Unwinding at the vineyard