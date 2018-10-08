Take a look at Facebook Portal, a dedicated Messenger video call hub for your home

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Facebook Portal Plus

This is Facebook's new in-home Messenger video chat device Portal Plus, seen in the vertical mode which is intended for one-on-one video chats.

For more about the devices read CNET's first take on the Facebook Portal and Portal Plus.

Facebook Portal Plus

Flip the 15.6-inch screen to its horizontal position to accommodate a chat with more people and the camera software will automatically pan around the room and follow the action.

Facebook Portal Plus

The camera uses AI to follow and reframe you no matter where you are during the chat.

Facebook Portal Plus

Portal Plus as seen from the back with the screen positioned in horizontal mode.

Facebook Portal Plus

The logo is on the back: "Portal from Facebook."

Facebook Portal Plus

The cord and power button at the bottom of the Portal Plus.

Facebook Portal

Facebook's smaller of the two newly announced Messenger video chat devices, Portal.

Facebook Portal

Portal has a 10-inch screen that sits in a fixed landscape position.

Facebook Portal

The camera on Facebook's Messenger video chat device Portal.

Facebook Portal

A rear view of Facebook's smaller of the two newly announced Messenger video chat devices, Portal.

Facebook Portal

Privacy settings on Facebook's smaller of the two newly announced Messenger video chat devices, Portal.

Facebook Portal

The Portal and Portal Plus have Alexa enabled and will also run other applications including Pandora and Spotify.

Facebook Portal

To start a Messenger video call you can either say, "Hey Portal call..." so-and-so or just tap on the touchscreen.

Facebook Portal

Portal is made to sit on a counter top and will display photos and the time while not being used for Facebook Messenger chats.

For more about the devices read CNET's first take on the Facebook Portal and Portal Plus.

