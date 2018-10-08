Take a look at Facebook Portal, a dedicated Messenger video call hub for your home

Esto también se puede leer en español.
This is Facebook's new in-home Messenger video chat device Portal Plus, seen in the vertical mode which is intended for one-on-one video chats.
Flip the 15.6-inch screen to its horizontal position to accommodate a chat with more people and the camera software will automatically pan around the room and follow the action.
The camera uses AI to follow and reframe you no matter where you are during the chat.
Portal Plus as seen from the back with the screen positioned in horizontal mode.
The logo is on the back: "Portal from Facebook."
The cord and power button at the bottom of the Portal Plus.
Facebook's smaller of the two newly announced Messenger video chat devices, Portal.
Portal has a 10-inch screen that sits in a fixed landscape position.
The camera on Facebook's Messenger video chat device Portal.
A rear view of Facebook's smaller of the two newly announced Messenger video chat devices, Portal.
Privacy settings on Facebook's smaller of the two newly announced Messenger video chat devices, Portal.
The Portal and Portal Plus have Alexa enabled and will also run other applications including Pandora and Spotify.
To start a Messenger video call you can either say, "Hey Portal call..." so-and-so or just tap on the touchscreen.
Portal is made to sit on a counter top and will display photos and the time while not being used for Facebook Messenger chats.
