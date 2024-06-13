Extend the Utility of Your Old Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is a valuable timepiece that is meant to look good with whatever you're wearing (which is why there's a healthy ecosystem of watch bands), while at the same time it can be a fitness companion that tracks how and where you burn calories, from the gym to underwater. Sometimes these two worlds don't overlap well.

So instead, dedicate the old watch as your workout watch – who cares if it gets scuffed, scratched, dented, sweaty or gross? (Just make sure you clean it properly at some point.)

In the Apple Watch app on the iPhone, tap My Watch at the bottom of the screen, then tap All Watches. Tap the Add Watch button and follow the instructions for pairing the watch.

When you take off your everyday watch and put on the old watch, all your daily exercise progress and notification settings transfer to it automatically.