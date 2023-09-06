Exploring the Hidden iOS 17 Features and Settings on Your iPhone

Apple has announced its 'Wonderlust" event, scheduled to take place at its headquarters in Cupertino on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

At the event, Apple is expected to unveil several new products, including the iPhone 15 series -- but it'll also talk about iOS 17, and when it's expected to be released to the general public.

If you want to take a closer look at some of the lesser known features and settings on iOS 17 right now, here's what you can expect.