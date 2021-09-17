Everything we saw Apple announce at the iPhone 13 event this week

1 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple's latest announcements took place online only on Tuesday Sept. 14th. You can read all about the highlights here on CNET.
The show started with a whirlwind tour of California scenery, finally honing in on their corporate campus in Cupertino.
Apple CEO Tim Cook made his presentation from the classic black stage.
First up were new programming announcements for their entertainment division, Apple TV+.
Perhaps most intriguing was a "The Problem with John Stewart," available to watch beginning Sept. 30th.
Then it was on to hardware announcements. First up: new iPads.
The newest 10.2" iPad features the A13 Bionic chip.
Live translation feature, anyone?
iPad Mini got a major update, with 5G models available starting at $649.
Next up was the news on Apple Watch: introducing Series 7.
This model will be a more worry-free wearable from the looks of it's "dust resistant" feature.
Here you can see a comparison of the Series 7 (right) to it's predecessor. The thinner bevel allows a nice large viewing area on the screen.
Apple Fitness+ got some interesting updates.
Pilates classes will now be available on the platform.
Guided Meditation classes will also be available.
Ever wanted to zoom with a friend whilst both exercising? Group Workouts may be just the thing you need.
A screen in screen feature allows you to chat with a buddy while you share a workout together.
Finally we get down to the business of iPhone announcements.
The iPhone 13 will be available in 5 colors.
Cinematic Mode offers a method of simulating professional "rack focus" techniques from cinematography.
You know, that thing where the focus switches precisely and smoothly from something in the foreground to something in the background? Pretty neat feature!
And now for the phone we've all been waiting for... the new Pro models.
iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will be available in 4 colors.
Here's a sample Macro mode shot from the new Pro.
... and another impressive sample!
Lastly we got an update on pricing for the currently available iPhones.