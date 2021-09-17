/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Everything we saw Apple announce at the iPhone 13 event this week

Check out all the highlights from Tim Cook's presentation, featuring details and pricing for the new iPhone 13 and 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, as well as new iPad and iPad Mini, Apple Watch Series 7, Fitness+ and Apple TV+ expanded offerings.

SarahTewHS2012urbanSuare01.jpg
Sarah Tew
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
1 of 156 screenshot/Apple

Apple's latest announcements took place online only on Tuesday Sept. 14th.  You can read all about the highlights here on CNET.

Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
2 of 156 screenshot/Apple

The show started with a whirlwind tour of California scenery, finally honing in on their corporate campus in Cupertino.

Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
3 of 156 screenshot/Apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook made his presentation from the classic black stage. 

Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
4 of 156 screenshot/Apple

First up were new programming announcements for their entertainment division, Apple TV+.

Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
5 of 156 screenshot/Apple

Perhaps most intriguing was a "The Problem with John Stewart," available to watch beginning Sept. 30th.

Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
6 of 156 screenshot/Apple

Then it was on to hardware announcements. First up: new iPads.

Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
7 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
8 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
9 of 156 screenshot/Apple

The newest 10.2" iPad features the A13 Bionic chip.

Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
10 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
11 of 156 screenshot/Apple

Live translation feature, anyone?

Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
12 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
13 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
14 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
15 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
16 of 156 screenshot/Apple

iPad Mini got a major update, with 5G models available starting at $649.

Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
17 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
18 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
19 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
20 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
21 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
22 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
23 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
24 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
25 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
26 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
27 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
28 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
29 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
30 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
31 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
32 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
33 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
34 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
35 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
36 of 156 screenshot/Apple

Next up was the news on Apple Watch: introducing Series 7.

Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
37 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
38 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
39 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
40 of 156 screenshot/Apple

This model will be a more worry-free wearable from the looks of it's "dust resistant" feature.

Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
41 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
42 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
43 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
44 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
45 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
46 of 156 screenshot/Apple

Here you can see a comparison of the Series 7 (right) to it's predecessor.  The thinner bevel allows a nice large viewing area on the screen.

Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
47 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
48 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
49 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
50 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
51 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
52 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
53 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
54 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
55 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
56 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
57 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
58 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
59 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
60 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
61 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
62 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
63 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
64 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
65 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
66 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
67 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
68 of 156 screenshot/Apple

Apple Fitness+ got some interesting updates.

Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
69 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
70 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
71 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
72 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
73 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
74 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
75 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
76 of 156 screenshot/Apple

Pilates classes will now be available on the platform.

Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
77 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
78 of 156 screenshot/Apple

Guided Meditation classes will also be available. 

Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
79 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
80 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
81 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
82 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
83 of 156 screenshot/Apple

Ever wanted to zoom with a friend whilst both exercising?  Group Workouts may be just the thing you need.

Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
84 of 156 screenshot/Apple

A screen in screen feature allows you to chat with a buddy while you share a workout together.

Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
85 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
86 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
87 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
88 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
89 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
90 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
91 of 156 screenshot/Apple
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
92 of 156 screenshot/Apple

Finally we get down to the business of iPhone announcements.

Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
93 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
94 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
95 of 156

The iPhone 13 will be available in 5 colors.

Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
96 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
97 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
98 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
99 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
100 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
101 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
102 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
103 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
104 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
105 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
106 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
107 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
108 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
109 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
110 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
111 of 156

Cinematic Mode offers a method of simulating professional "rack focus" techniques from cinematography.

Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
112 of 156

You know, that thing where the focus switches precisely and smoothly from something in the foreground to something in the background?  Pretty neat feature!

Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
113 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
114 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
115 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
116 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
117 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
118 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
119 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
120 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
121 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
122 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
123 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
124 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
125 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
126 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
127 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
128 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
129 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
130 of 156

And now for the phone we've all been waiting for... the new Pro models.

Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
131 of 156

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will be available in 4 colors.

Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
132 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
133 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
134 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
135 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
136 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
137 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
138 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
139 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
140 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
141 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
142 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
143 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
144 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
145 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
146 of 156

Here's a sample Macro mode shot from the new Pro.

Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
147 of 156

... and another impressive sample!

Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
148 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
149 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
150 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
151 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
152 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
153 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
154 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
155 of 156
Apple announcements September 14 2021: iPhone 13, new iPads, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
156 of 156

Lastly we got an update on pricing for the currently available iPhones.  

More Galleries