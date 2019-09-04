Everything announced at IFA 2019

Lenovo revealed its refreshes of its budget consumer products: The sub-$500 Chromebook S340 and C340 two-in-one. The 11-inch Chromebook C340 two-in-one comes in pink or silver -- with an aluminum top for a slightly more premium feel.
It's also getting a 15-inch big brother which will offer more storage (up to 128GB), a separate numeric keypad and an option for up to a Core i3 processor. The clamshell version, the Chromebook S340, adds a 14-inch model with a 1,920 x 1,080 screen.
Samsung has a few new home appliances it plans to market in Europe. The AirDresser is similar to previous products like the LG Styler and the now discontinued Whirlpool Swash home dry cleaning appliances. Samsung also announced a new air purifier and stick vac.
LG's new appliance feature, "Proactive Customer Care," uses artificial intelligence to monitor compatible appliances for potential problems like temperature drops or poor air flow. When something's amiss, it'll fire off an app alert before the problem escalates.
Bosch showed off a variety of connected kitchen appliances. Among them are new refrigerator models that include a built-in camera. Pair these fridges with the Home Connect app for AI food identification and storage suggestions.
You'll find AI in Bosch wall ovens too. Its Series 8 oven will have a PerfectBake sensor and PerfectRoast meat predict when baked goods or roasts will be fully done.
Bosch's latest line of appliances promise a new level of stealth. Debuting in Berlin at IFA 2019, the Silence Edition Appliance line includes a washer, dryer, dishwasher, fridge and oven hood, each capable of running at very low volumes.
August announced a European version of that Yale-to-August kit. The new Yale Access module works with Bluetooth the same way the US module does, with a slightly different "L" shape to fit inside European locks.