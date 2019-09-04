Everything announced at IFA 2019

CNET también está disponible en español.

Lenovo S340 and C340 Chromebooks

Lenovo revealed its refreshes of its budget consumer products: The sub-$500 Chromebook S340 and C340 two-in-one. The 11-inch Chromebook C340 two-in-one comes in pink or silver -- with an aluminum top for a slightly more premium feel. 

It's also getting a 15-inch big brother which will offer more storage (up to 128GB), a separate numeric keypad and an option for up to a Core i3 processor. The clamshell version, the Chromebook S340, adds a 14-inch model with a 1,920 x 1,080 screen.

Samsung AirDresser

Samsung has a few new home appliances it plans to market in Europe. The AirDresser is similar to previous products like the LG Styler and the now discontinued Whirlpool Swash home dry cleaning appliances. Samsung also announced a new air purifier and stick vac.

Laptops with Intel Comet Lake CPUs

AcerAsusLenovo, MSI and Razer plan to unveil new laptops using Intel's Comet Lake 10th-generation Core processors. Some of those devices will meet Intel's new Project Athena requirements, designing computers to be even more mobile. 

LG appliance AI

LG's new appliance feature, "Proactive Customer Care," uses artificial intelligence to monitor compatible appliances for potential problems like temperature drops or poor air flow. When something's amiss, it'll fire off an app alert before the problem escalates.

Bosch Connected Kitchen

Bosch showed off a variety of connected kitchen appliances. Among them are new refrigerator models that include a built-in camera. Pair these fridges with the Home Connect app for AI food identification and storage suggestions. 

You'll find AI in Bosch wall ovens too. Its Series 8 oven will have a PerfectBake sensor and PerfectRoast meat predict when baked goods or roasts will be fully done.

Bosch Silence Edition Appliances

Bosch's latest line of appliances promise a new level of stealth. Debuting in Berlin at IFA 2019, the Silence Edition Appliance line includes a washer, dryer, dishwasher, fridge and oven hood, each capable of running at very low volumes. 

Razer Blade Stealth 13 ultrabooks

Razer's refresh of its Blade Stealth 13 ultraportable laptop will run Intel's 10nm Ice Lake processors with a quad-core Core i7-1065G7 U-series processor, a Mercury White alternative to basic black (and pink) plus new Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 discrete graphics to replace its MX150 options. 

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

Samsung's got another 5G phone -- and this one might be affordable. Called the Galaxy A90 5G, it will bring 5G to users for a lower price. The 6.7-inch device sports three rear cameras, including a 48-megapixel lens and one 32-megapixel front camera. It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor and an X50 5G modem

Asus Zephyrus S GX701

The Asus Zephyrus S GX701 will be the first laptop available with a new 300Hz display in October. It will then find its way into more Asus ROG gaming laptops next year. 

Yale August smart locks

August announced a European version of that Yale-to-August kit. The new Yale Access module works with Bluetooth the same way the US module does, with a slightly different "L" shape to fit inside European locks.

