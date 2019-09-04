Everything announced at IFA 2019

Lenovo S340 and C340 Chromebooks

Lenovo revealed its refreshes of its budget consumer products: The sub-$500 Chromebook S340 and C340 two-in-one. The 11-inch Chromebook C340 two-in-one comes in pink or silver -- with an aluminum top for a slightly more premium feel.

It's also getting a 15-inch big brother which will offer more storage (up to 128GB), a separate numeric keypad and an option for up to a Core i3 processor. The clamshell version, the Chromebook S340, adds a 14-inch model with a 1,920 x 1,080 screen.

