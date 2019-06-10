E3 2019: Every game coming in 2020 and beyond

CNET también está disponible en español.
The Master Chief is back in action next holiday season.
Platforms: Xbox One, PC and the new Xbox Scarlett console
You play as the ferrymaster for the dead. Build a boat, explore the world's mystical seas and care for your spirit friends. Spiritfarer look gorgeous and arrives in 2020.
Platform: PS4, PC, Xbox One
Perhaps the highlight of the Xbox conference, we learned that Keanu Reeves makes an appearance in Cyberpunk 2077, an RPG debuting in April 2020.
Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows
The 12 Minutes trailer simultaneously stressed me out and fascinated me. It's a dark minimalist take on being trapped in a time loop, and it's coming in 2020.
Platforms: PC and Xbox One
Sega is bringing the MMORPG Phantasy Star Online 2 to the West in 2020.
Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows
The next installment in Smilegate's popular shooter series, Crossfire X is coming in 2020.
Platform: Xbox One
Bandai Namco's latest entry in its long-running Tales of franchise will arrive in 2020.
Platform: Xbox One, PS4 and PC
Who doesn't love Dragonball Z? Goku returns for Dragonball Z: Kakarot game in 2020.
Platform: PS4 and Xbox One
All nine Star Wars films get the Lego treatment and will be rolled into one epic game in 2020.
Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
The newest version of Microsoft's Flight Simulator is taking to the skies in 2020.
Platform: Xbox One and PC
It's not known yet when Elden Ring, George R. R. Martin's collaboration with Form Software, will launch. Here's hoping for 2020.
It's not known yet when Battletoads, the rival to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, will launch.
Platforms: Xbox One
Way to the Woods, possibly the most precious game announced at E3, will light up in 2020.
The new spooky survival-horror game, Ghostwire: Tokyo, didn't get a release date yet.
Possible platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC
Deathloop, from Bethesda, didn't get a release date. The game, made by the creators of the Dishonored series, teases two assassins going head to head.
Baldur's Gate 3, developed by Larian Studios, didn't get a release date.
Platform: Google Stadia and PC.
Darksiders Genesis, a new game in THQ's series about angels, demons and the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse will arrive in 2020.
Platform: PC, PS4 and Xbox One
Evil Genius 2 makes a sinister debut in 2020.
Platform: PC
Sniper Elite is bringing a VR experience to its game soon.
Possible platform: PSVR, PC, PS4
Watchdogs Legion is available March 6, 2020.
Platforms: PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Google Stadia
We'll rejoin our hero, Aiden, in a zombie-infested city again (where we'll hopefully get inside before nightfall) spring 2020.
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One and PC
Rainbow Six Quarantine, the three-player tactical co-op launches early 2020.
Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC