E3 2019: Every game coming in 2020 and beyond

Halo Infinite

The Master Chief is back in action next holiday season.

Platforms: Xbox One, PC and the new Xbox Scarlett console

Caption:Photo:Microsoft
1
of 22

Spiritfarer

You play as the ferrymaster for the dead. Build a boat, explore the world's mystical seas and care for your spirit friends. Spiritfarer look gorgeous and arrives in 2020. 

Platform: PS4, PC, Xbox One

Published:Caption:Photo:Playstation
2
of 22

Cyberpunk 2077

Perhaps the highlight of the Xbox conference, we learned that Keanu Reeves makes an appearance in Cyberpunk 2077, an RPG debuting in April 2020. 

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Published:Caption:Photo:Caitlin Petrakovitz
3
of 22

12 Minutes

The 12 Minutes trailer simultaneously stressed me out and fascinated me. It's a dark minimalist take on being trapped in a time loop, and it's coming in 2020. 

Platforms: PC and Xbox One

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by Lauren Routt/ CNET
4
of 22

Phantasy Star Online 2

Sega is bringing the MMORPG Phantasy Star Online 2 to the West in 2020. 

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows

Published:Caption:
5
of 22

Crossfire X

The next installment in Smilegate's popular shooter series, Crossfire X is coming in 2020.

Platform: Xbox One

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
6
of 22

Tales of Arise

Bandai Namco's latest entry in its long-running Tales of franchise will arrive in 2020. 

Platform: Xbox One, PS4 and PC

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
7
of 22

Dragonball Z: Kakarot

Who doesn't love Dragonball Z? Goku returns for Dragonball Z: Kakarot game in 2020. 

Platform: PS4 and Xbox One

Published:Caption:Photo:Xbox
8
of 22

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

All nine Star Wars films get the Lego treatment and will be rolled into one epic game in 2020.

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
9
of 22

Flight Simulator

The newest version of Microsoft's Flight Simulator is taking to the skies in 2020. 

Platform: Xbox One and PC

Published:Caption:Photo:Microsoft
10
of 22

Elden Ring

It's not known yet when Elden Ring, George R. R. Martin's collaboration with Form Software, will launch. Here's hoping for 2020.

Platform: Xbox One, PS4 and PC

Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan Harrelson
11
of 22

Battletoads 2

It's not known yet when Battletoads, the rival to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, will launch. 

Platforms: Xbox One

Published:Caption:Photo:Kelly Hendricks
12
of 22

Way to the Woods

Way to the Woods, possibly the most precious game announced at E3, will light up in 2020.

Platform: Xbox One and PC

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
13
of 22

Ghostwire: Tokyo

The new spooky survival-horror game, Ghostwire: Tokyo, didn't get a release date yet. 

Possible platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
14
of 22

Deathloop

Deathloop, from Bethesda, didn't get a release date. The game, made by the creators of the Dishonored series, teases two assassins going head to head.

Possible platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
15
of 22

Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3, developed by Larian Studios, didn't get a release date.

Platform: Google Stadia and PC.

Published:Caption:Photo:Google/Larian Studios
16
of 22

Darksiders III

Darksiders Genesis, a new game in THQ's series about angels, demons and the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse will arrive in 2020.

Platform: PC, PS4 and Xbox One

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
17
of 22

Evil Genius 2

Evil Genius 2 makes a sinister debut in 2020.

Platform: PC

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
18
of 22

Sniper Elite 4

Sniper Elite is bringing a VR experience to its game soon. 

Possible platform: PSVR, PC, PS4

Published:Caption:
19
of 22

Watchdogs Legion

Watchdogs Legion is available March 6, 2020. 

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Google Stadia

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
20
of 22

Dying Light 2

We'll rejoin our hero, Aiden, in a zombie-infested city again (where we'll hopefully get inside before nightfall) spring 2020. 

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One and PC

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET
21
of 22

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Quarantine

Rainbow Six Quarantine, the three-player tactical co-op launches early 2020. 

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC

Published:Caption:Photo:Screenshot
22
of 22
