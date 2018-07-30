Ecobee's future of the connected home

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Brainstorming new ideas at an afternoon hackathon at the Ecobee HQ.
Ecobee co-founder and CEO Stuart Lombard plans to build the "helpful home," a house that will do more for you by predicting what you might want and help you save on heating and cooling bills.
Group creative workshops encourage employees to think about problems and solutions in different ways.
Rohit Sriram shows us around the Ecobee audio lab at the company's headquarters in Toronto, Ontario.
The Changing Landscape of Disruptive Technologies report from Canadian advisory services firm KPMG calls Toronto a leader in technology innovation hubs.
Throughout the day, employees come in an out of the garage-like hardware lab at Ecobee to prototype new ideas.
Sahaj Cheema, director of product management, inside the hardware lab, where Ecobee employees can tinker on new ideas.
A simple prototype in the hardware lab used an upside down wastebasket for a quick build.
Once the work day winds down, Ecobee employees gather in the expansive common area for beers and board games on Thursday nights.
"I'm more excited about our product roadmap and where we're going and the opportunities that lie ahead than I've ever been," says CEO Lombard.