Easy rider: GenZe's new electric bicycle

GenZe offers its new generation of electric bicycles, the 200 series. The model shown here is the e202, with a step-through frame. The e201 adds a top-tube.
GenZe says the e202 will go 20 miles under its own power, or 30 to 50 miles under boost mode, in which the rider also pedals.
The lithium-ion battery, integrated into the frame, can be removed and takes 3.5 hours to charge from empty to full.
The GenZe e202 weighs about 46 pounds, too heavy to carry for long distances.
The e202 and e201 e-bikes can be had with a 16- or 18-inch frame.
Wide, ergonomic grips increase riding comfort, and GenZe includes the universal smartphone mount on the handlebars.
This control pod lets the rider choose boost modes. The control pod also has a USB port so riders can keep their phones charged.
This display, integrated into the frame, can't be stolen, and shows battery level, boost mode and speed.
With its 2x26-inch tires, the e202 is designed as a city commuter bike.
The battery pack integrates into the frame, and can be removed for charging.
The rear hub contains a 350-watt motor, while an eight-speed cassette lets you set mechanical assistance to your pedaling.
The e202 and e201 use disc brakes.
Although the base model does not include a suspension, GenZe says that buyers can opt for front shocks.
The base cost for the GenZe e202 is $1,899, a good price for the integration of electric components and features.
Front disc brakes are less prone to slip than caliper brakes on the wheel rim.
GenZe will also make an app available which connects to the bicycle over Bluetooth.