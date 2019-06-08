EA Play opens the doors on new games at E3 2019

CNET también está disponible en español.

EA Play, game publisher EA's public press event at E3 2019, opened its doors Saturday morning with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Apex Legends, FIFA 20 and The Sims 4.

The crowd flows into the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles for EA Play on Saturday morning.

Crowds of hundreds lined up to play the new Battlefield 5 map called Al Sondan. 

A selfie with a few Apex Legends cosplayers.

The "Creators Cave" at EA Play is a private area inside the Palladium where gaming influencers can play the newest titles from EA and livestream their experiences. 

Waiting to play Madden 20 at EA Play in Los Angeles.

Imperial Guard Stormtroopers stand guard outside Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Snacking on green Apex Legends Jello syringes at EA Play in Los Angeles.

The stage at E3 has rotating game designer and programmer guests throughout the day discussing EA's new titles. 

In the new Star Wars title, you play as Cal Kestis, a Jedi-in-training who wields a blue light saber. He also has a companion droid called BD-1, who sits on his back.

Fans wait in line to see Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. EA showed about 15 minutes of gameplay. You play as Cal Kestis, a Jedi-in-training who wields a blue light saber. 

A T-shirt seen at EA Play says, "I paused my game to be here."

Playing Apex Legends season 2, which includes a new character called Wattson.

EA handed out umbrella hats to attendees, who waited in lines around the block under the scorching Southern California sun.

Playing Apex Legends season 2, which includes a new weapon called the L-Star.

Playing Madden 20 at EA Play in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

