Doctor Who exclusives for SDCC 2019

Thirteenth Doctor and materializing Tardis kawaii figurine

Doctor Who fans rejoice. BBC Studios will bring some great exclusives to SDCC 2019 that will be available at the BBC America booth (#4129) at San Diego Convention Center.

Let's start with this 3-inch Thirteenth and Tardis combo that will be available for $20 (roughly £15, AU$30).

Photo:BBC Studios
1
of 13

Funko Pop Pting figurine

This exclusive Pting will go for $15 (roughly £10, AU$20).

Photo:BBC Studios
2
of 13

Thirteenth Doctor Titan figurine

This 3-inch figurine will go for $15 (roughly £10, AU$20).

Photo:BBC Studios
3
of 13

Thirteenth Doctor and Tardis Kawaii T-shirt

And if you want to add some Tardis to your wardrobe, this T-shirt will go for $25 (roughly £20, AU$35).

Photo:BBC Studios
4
of 13

Thirteenth Doctor and Tardis kawaii T-Shirt

But if you want to have the Thirteenth as part of your T-shirt, this one will be a better option for the same price.

Photo:BBC Studios
5
of 13

Team Tardis hoodie

Fans looking for something to keep them warm can wear this hoodie with the complete team on it for $50 (roughly £40, AU$70).

Photo:BBC Studios
6
of 13

Blue Tardis tumbler

And for those looking for something to hold their cold drinks, this Doctor Who-inspired tumbler will cost $20 (roughly £15, AU$29).

Photo:BBC Studios
7
of 13

Team Tardis Kawaii mug

To bring some Doctor Who to your morning coffee or tea, this mug will be available for $15 (roughly £12 and AU$21).

Other BBC Shop exclusives will be a rainbow Fleece Pullover and Police Box Pants for $45 each (roughly £36, AU$65).

Photo:BBC Studios
8
of 13

Pting pin!

Now let's start with merchandise that will be debuting during Comic-Con, starting with this adorable Pting pin for $5 (roughly £4, AU$6).

Photo:BBC Studios
9
of 13

Thirteenth Doctor costume mini backpack

This backpack that will cost $65 (roughly £52, AU$93).

Photo:BBC Studios
10
of 13

Thirteenth Doctor costume wallet

And you can get a matching wallet for $15 (roughly £12, AU$21).

Photo:BBC Studios
11
of 13

Thirteenth Doctor and Tardis enamel pin set

This set will cost $15 (roughly £12, AU$21).

Photo:BBC Studios
12
of 13

Noodle Bowl with Chopsticks

For the hungry ones, this bowl with chopsticks will cost $10 (roughly £8, AU$14).

Don't forget to come back next week to check our our complete coverage of SDCC 2019.

Photo:BBC Studios
13
of 13
