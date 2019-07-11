Doctor Who exclusives for SDCC 2019

CNET también está disponible en español.
Doctor Who fans rejoice. BBC Studios will bring some great exclusives to SDCC 2019 that will be available at the BBC America booth (#4129) at San Diego Convention Center.
Let's start with this 3-inch Thirteenth and Tardis combo that will be available for $20 (roughly £15, AU$30).
This exclusive Pting will go for $15 (roughly £10, AU$20).
This 3-inch figurine will go for $15 (roughly £10, AU$20).
And if you want to add some Tardis to your wardrobe, this T-shirt will go for $25 (roughly £20, AU$35).
But if you want to have the Thirteenth as part of your T-shirt, this one will be a better option for the same price.
Fans looking for something to keep them warm can wear this hoodie with the complete team on it for $50 (roughly £40, AU$70).
And for those looking for something to hold their cold drinks, this Doctor Who-inspired tumbler will cost $20 (roughly £15, AU$29).
To bring some Doctor Who to your morning coffee or tea, this mug will be available for $15 (roughly £12 and AU$21).
Other BBC Shop exclusives will be a rainbow Fleece Pullover and Police Box Pants for $45 each (roughly £36, AU$65).
Now let's start with merchandise that will be debuting during Comic-Con, starting with this adorable Pting pin for $5 (roughly £4, AU$6).
This backpack that will cost $65 (roughly £52, AU$93).
And you can get a matching wallet for $15 (roughly £12, AU$21).
This set will cost $15 (roughly £12, AU$21).
For the hungry ones, this bowl with chopsticks will cost $10 (roughly £8, AU$14).
