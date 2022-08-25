X
DJI Avata FPV Drone is Smaller, Lighter and Safer

Take a closer look at DJI's new FPV flyer.

Andrew Lanxon
Andrew Lanxon

Image of the DJI Avata FPV drone
1 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The DJI Avata is the drone company's latest FPV -- or first person view -- drone, capable of high-speed aerial stunts. It's smaller and lighter than its predecessor and it's safer thanks to new enclosed propellers. 

It shoots video at 4K resolution and it's superb fun to fly. It goes on sale today and costs £499 in the UK ($589, converted) without the FPV headset or controller. Assuming you need those (how else will you fly it?) the full kit with goggles and controller will cost you £989 ($1,166).

Image of the DJI Avata FPV drone
2 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Those enclosed propellers make it safer to fly in enclosed areas.

Image of the DJI Avata FPV drone
3 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

If you bump it into someone -- or something -- while flying, it should hopefully just comfortably bounce off. I only managed to crash it when I ploughed it into trees.

Image of the DJI Avata FPV drone
4 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The new Avata (left) is a lot smaller than the DJI FPV (right).

Image of the DJI Avata FPV drone
5 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Even after two full crashes, no damage was visible. It's a sturdy thing.

Image of the DJI Avata FPV drone
6 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The FPV goggles that give you the drone's-eye-view are smaller too. The Avata's are on the right here, with the older model's on the left.

Image of the DJI Avata FPV drone
7 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Using these headsets can make you a bit nauseous, so make sure you take regular breaks when you're flying.

Image of the DJI Avata FPV drone
8 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The headset use updated micro OLED displays which are nice and sharp.

Image of the DJI Avata FPV drone
9 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The camera can shoot video at 4K resolution at up to 60 frames per second. Footage looks well exposed, sharp and smooth thanks to the stabilization.

Image of the DJI Avata FPV drone
10 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It's small enough to easily carry in a small backpack to your location of choice.

Image of the DJI Avata FPV drone
11 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The motion controller makes flying an absolute breeze; just point and click.

Image of the DJI Avata FPV drone
12 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The Avata, FPV headset and motion controller. 

Image of the DJI Avata FPV drone
13 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It's superb fun to fly around.

Image of the DJI Avata FPV drone
14 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Size comparison between the previous and new FPV models.

Image of the DJI Avata FPV drone
15 of 15 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The Avata drone and motion controller.

