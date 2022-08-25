DJI Avata FPV Drone is Smaller, Lighter and Safer

The DJI Avata is the drone company's latest FPV -- or first person view -- drone, capable of high-speed aerial stunts. It's smaller and lighter than its predecessor and it's safer thanks to new enclosed propellers.
It shoots video at 4K resolution and it's superb fun to fly. It goes on sale today and costs £499 in the UK ($589, converted) without the FPV headset or controller. Assuming you need those (how else will you fly it?) the full kit with goggles and controller will cost you £989 ($1,166).
Those enclosed propellers make it safer to fly in enclosed areas.
If you bump it into someone -- or something -- while flying, it should hopefully just comfortably bounce off. I only managed to crash it when I ploughed it into trees.
The new Avata (left) is a lot smaller than the DJI FPV (right).
Even after two full crashes, no damage was visible. It's a sturdy thing.
The FPV goggles that give you the drone's-eye-view are smaller too. The Avata's are on the right here, with the older model's on the left.
Using these headsets can make you a bit nauseous, so make sure you take regular breaks when you're flying.
The headset use updated micro OLED displays which are nice and sharp.
The camera can shoot video at 4K resolution at up to 60 frames per second. Footage looks well exposed, sharp and smooth thanks to the stabilization.
It's small enough to easily carry in a small backpack to your location of choice.
The motion controller makes flying an absolute breeze; just point and click.
The Avata, FPV headset and motion controller.
It's superb fun to fly around.
Size comparison between the previous and new FPV models.
The Avata drone and motion controller.