DJI Avata FPV Drone is Smaller, Lighter and Safer

The DJI Avata is the drone company's latest FPV -- or first person view -- drone, capable of high-speed aerial stunts. It's smaller and lighter than its predecessor and it's safer thanks to new enclosed propellers.

It shoots video at 4K resolution and it's superb fun to fly. It goes on sale today and costs £499 in the UK ($589, converted) without the FPV headset or controller. Assuming you need those (how else will you fly it?) the full kit with goggles and controller will cost you £989 ($1,166).