Disney Treasure Cruise Ship: Explore Photos of the Brand-New 'Palace' On the Water

Disney has unveiled its next cruise liner, the Disney Treasure. Captained by Minnie Mouse, the Treasure is the sister ship to Disney Wish, which set sail last year. Where the Wish was Disney's castle on the seas, the Treasure is Disney's "palace." It'll sail out of Port Canaveral, Florida, on its maiden voyage, a seven-night cruise in the Caribbean, on Dec. 21, 2024.

The Disney Treasure, which has a theme of "adventure," features decor and stylings right out of Agrabah, the setting from Aladdin, in its Grand Hall, including a statue of Aladdin and Jasmine on their magic carpet. There's also plenty of turquoise, teal, gold, carpeting with elephants, peacock feathers, scarab beetles, magic lamps and jewels, and an enormous Moroccan light fixture on the ceiling.