Disney Treasure Cruise Ship: Explore Photos of the Brand-New 'Palace' On the Water
See inside Disney's new cruise ship and its theming based on Disney Parks, Aladdin, Coco and royal felines.
Disney Treasure: Grand Hall
Disney has unveiled its next cruise liner, the Disney Treasure. Captained by Minnie Mouse, the Treasure is the sister ship to Disney Wish, which set sail last year. Where the Wish was Disney's castle on the seas, the Treasure is Disney's "palace." It'll sail out of Port Canaveral, Florida, on its maiden voyage, a seven-night cruise in the Caribbean, on Dec. 21, 2024.
The Disney Treasure, which has a theme of "adventure," features decor and stylings right out of Agrabah, the setting from Aladdin, in its Grand Hall, including a statue of Aladdin and Jasmine on their magic carpet. There's also plenty of turquoise, teal, gold, carpeting with elephants, peacock feathers, scarab beetles, magic lamps and jewels, and an enormous Moroccan light fixture on the ceiling.
Disney Treasure: AquaMouse Ride
On the Disney Treasure's top deck is a newly themed-out ride: The AquaMouse, this time with a new adventure called Curse of the Golden Egg. The short animated film features Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as they adventure through an ancient temple filled with booby traps and treasure, reminiscent of the Indiana Jones ride at Disneyland.
Guests will board a two-person inflatable raft and be propelled through 760 feet of tubes above the upper decks.
Disney Treasure: Plaza de Coco Restaurant
A new dinner restaurant on the Disney Treasure is Plaza de Coco, where Miguel and his familia will be singing and storytelling. The storyline for the theatrical dining experience will follow the events that take place after beloved Pixar movie Coco, in the Mariachi Plaza with a live band.
The menu will feature modern Mexican food, and guests will spend two of their seven nights on board the ship in Plaza de Coco. The second night in the restaurant will see Miguel's great-great grandparents, Hector and Mama Imelda, return to Santa Cecilia on Día de los Muertos.
Disney Treasure: Worlds of Marvel Restaurant
Worlds of Marvel will return on the Disney Treasure as it is on the Disney Wish -- but with a Spider-Man storyline instead of Ant-Man and the Wasp. Other Avengers will also appear, and guests will spend two nights in the restaurant.
Disney Treasure: Agrabah Stateroom
Continuing the Agrabah theme from the Grand Hall, some of the most affordable staterooms will be themed after Aladdin. You can see the Morocco-esque artwork and carpet, with a sneaky Abu above the bed taking in the view of the palace.
The staterooms in the lowest pricing tier will also be themed for Pocahontas, Up and Encanto. All staterooms have a bathtub and a split bathroom, while 70% of all rooms on the ship have a verandah.
Disney Treasure: Rajah Royal Suite
For something a little more opulent, the Treasure's two-story suites are themed after royal felines. Keeping to the Agrabah stylings, this one is named for Rajah, the tiger from Aladdin who lives in Princess Jasmine's palace.
The suite features turquoise, gold and purple furnishings, with camels, vases, jewels and peacock feathers.
Disney Treasure: Bagheera Royal Suite
The second theme for the ship's two-story royal feline suites is Bagheera, the panther from Disney classic The Jungle Book. You can see some of Bagheera's jungle home represented in the ironwork on the spiral staircase, the artwork and the chandelier above the dining table.
Pricing for these lavish suites is dependent on time of year -- the two-story Royal Suites are currently listed on sister ship the Disney Wish at around $20,000 for a three-night cruise in January, $22,000 in May and almost $27,000 in June 2024.
Disney Treasure: Tomorrow Tower Suite
If you're looking to drop a whole chunk of cash on your cruise, then the biggest, most expensive suite on the entire Treasure ship is the 2,000-square-foot Tomorrow Tower suite, inspired by Disney World theme park Epcot. The imaging shows a lot of chrome, gold, bronze and navy, with style elements pulled in from Epcot's famous giant golf ball.
The Epcot suite has a two-story window, sleeps eight guests, and has a full kitchen and private elevator. It's located in the forward funnel of the Disney Treasure with views of the top deck.
Disney Treasure: Epcot Tower Suite
For a hint on pricing for the enormous and luxurious Tomorrow Tower suite: we checked sister ship Disney Wish, and its Moana-themed Wish Tower Suite is currently listed at $24,000 for a three-night cruise in November, and almost $28,000 for three nights in June 2024. Four-night cruises are currently priced at $33,000 in May or $40,000 in June 2024.
So on average, it appears to be priced somewhere between $8,000 and $10,000 a night -- meaning the Epcot suite could cost up to $70,000 for a seven-night cruise on the Treasure.
Disney Treasure: Skipper Society
Along with the Epcot suite, another Disney Parks tie-in on the Disney Treasure cruise ship is Skipper Society, a lounge near the Grand Hall. It's themed after the Jungle Cruise ride and will feature camp-style furniture, jungle foliage, a monkey chandelier and pun-filled service from skippers. You'll be able to order cocktails and snacks and enjoy live entertainment.
Also right by the Grand Hall are two cafes themed after two of the most adventurous Disney princesses: the Moana-themed Heihei Café and Mulan-themed Jade Cricket Café.
Disney Treasure: Periscope Pub
Periscope Pub, in place of the Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge on the Disney Wish, is another Disney Parks tie-in and takes you 20,000 leagues under the sea to where a giant squid swims by in this submarine bar. It'll serve craft brews and light snacks while you enjoy a ceiling made of "windows," a periscope to look around the ocean and a steampunk aesthetic.
To round out the Disney Treasure's theme park tie-ins, there will also be an as-yet-unspecified Haunted Mansion offering on-board.
Disney Treasure: Star Wars Cargo Bay
Returning from the Disney Wish is the Oceaneer Club for kids, which has the Star Wars Cargo Bay, Marvel Superhero Academy, Imagineering Lab and Fairytale Hall. The teens and tweens Vibe and Edge clubs are also back, as is the Small World nursery for babies.
Disney Treasure: Jumbeaux's Sweets
The Disney Treasure ship will have a new confectionery and ice cream parlor theme: instead of the Inside Out setting from the Wish, it'll be Jumbeaux's Sweets from Zootopia. The sweet shop will have pink Victorian architecture, a statue of Officer Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, and over 20 flavors of handmade gelato, 16 flavors of ice cream and sorbets, candies and other specialty treats on offer.
Disney Treasure: Beauty and the Beast Stage Show
The Walt Disney Theater on-board the Disney Treasure will have three "Broadway-style" stage shows for you to take in: Beauty and the Beast, Disney Seas the Adventure and a third yet-to-be-announced show.
Disney Treasure: Sarabi
Rounding out the royal feline adventure theme on the Disney Treasure, the central hub entertainment zone will be named after Sarabi of the Lion King. It'll feature daytime activities and adults-only entertainment at night, including games like Match Your Mate and Villains Game Night.
Disney Treasure Cruise Ship
The Disney Treasure will be open for bookings on Sept. 20, 2023, or if you're a Castaway Club member on Sept. 12. It'll feature seven-night eastern and western Caribbean cruises, including to Disney's new island, which also opens next year.