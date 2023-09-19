Disney Treasure Cruise Ship: Bookings Start Tomorrow at Almost $4K

Disney's next cruise liner, the Disney Treasure, is a stunning, themed-out ship. Captained by Minnie Mouse, the Treasure is the sister ship to the Disney Wish, which set sail in summer 2022. Where the Wish was Disney's castle on the seas, the Treasure is Disney's "palace."

You can book your Disney Treasure cruise starting tomorrow, Sept. 20, but expect to spend big if you want to be on-board the maiden voyage on Dec. 21-28, 2024: for two adults, an inside room is priced from $9,963; a verandah room from $11,279; and a concierge room, including the wildly luxurious suites, start at $24,957.

But if you're happy to wait a few extra months until May 2025 for your Disney Treasure cruise, it will cost less than half the price, starting at $3,860 for two adults (or $3,477 for one guest if you prefer traveling alone).