Disney Treasure Cruise Ship: Bookings Start Tomorrow at Almost $4K
Prepare your browser to load up the Disney Cruise Line site on Wednesday. These are all the rooms and suites you can book.
Disney's Newest Cruise Ship: An Adventure at Sea
Disney's next cruise liner, the Disney Treasure, is a stunning, themed-out ship. Captained by Minnie Mouse, the Treasure is the sister ship to the Disney Wish, which set sail in summer 2022. Where the Wish was Disney's castle on the seas, the Treasure is Disney's "palace."
You can book your Disney Treasure cruise starting tomorrow, Sept. 20, but expect to spend big if you want to be on-board the maiden voyage on Dec. 21-28, 2024: for two adults, an inside room is priced from $9,963; a verandah room from $11,279; and a concierge room, including the wildly luxurious suites, start at $24,957.
But if you're happy to wait a few extra months until May 2025 for your Disney Treasure cruise, it will cost less than half the price, starting at $3,860 for two adults (or $3,477 for one guest if you prefer traveling alone).
Agrabah Grand Hall Sailing Across the Caribbean
The Disney Treasure, which has a theme of "adventure," features decor and stylings right out of Agrabah, the setting from Aladdin, in its Grand Hall. This includes a statue of Aladdin and Jasmine on their magic carpet; plenty of turquoise, teal and gold; carpeting with elephants, peacock feathers, scarab beetles, magic lamps and jewels; and an enormous Moroccan light fixture on the ceiling.
The ship will sail out of Port Canaveral, Florida. Eastern Caribbean cruises sail to Tortola, British Virgin Islands; Disney's Castaway Cay; and either St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands, or San Juan, Puerto Rico, depending on which itinerary you choose.
Western Caribbean cruises will hit Cozumel, Mexico; George Town, Grand Cayman; Falmouth, Jamaica; and Disney's Castaway Cay. Disney's new island -- called Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point -- will open in summer 2024, prior to the Treasure setting sail.
Agrabah Stateroom
Continuing the Agrabah theme, some of the more affordable staterooms onboard will be themed after Aladdin. You can see the Morocco-esque artwork and carpet, with a sneaky Abu above the bed taking in the view of the palace as Jasmine and Aladdin fly above it.
As well as Aladdin, staterooms in the lowest pricing tier will also be themed for the Disney and Pixar classics Pocahontas, Up and Encanto. All staterooms have a bathtub and a split bathroom, while 70% of all rooms on the ship have a verandah.
Rajah Royal Suite
The Treasure's two-story suites are themed after royal felines. Keeping to the Agrabah theming in the grand hall, this one is named for Rajah, the tiger from Aladdin who lives in Princess Jasmine's palace.
The suite features turquoise, gold and purple furnishings, with camels, vases, jewels, chandeliers and peacock feathers.
Bagheera Royal 2-Story Suite
Bagheera, the panther from Disney classic The Jungle Book, is the second theme for the ship's two-story royal feline suites. You can see some of Bagheera's jungle home represented in the ironwork on the spiral staircase, the artwork and the chandelier above the dining table.
Pricing for these lavish suites is dependent on time of year: the two-story Royal Suites are currently listed on sister ship the Disney Wish at around $20,000 in January, $22,000 in May and almost $27,000 in June 2024 -- though keep in mind that these are only three-night voyages, while cruises on the Treasure are seven nights, meaning prices will be higher.
Tomorrow Tower Suite: The Biggest, Most Expensive Stateroom
The most opulent suite onboard, if you're looking to drop a whole chunk of cash on your cruise, is the 2,000-square-foot Tomorrow Tower suite, inspired by Disney World theme park Epcot.
The imaging shows a lot of chrome, gold, bronze and navy, with style elements pulled in from Epcot's famous giant golf ball.
The Epcot suite has a two-story window, two bedrooms with walk-in closets, a children's bedroom, 4.5 bathrooms, a library, a full kitchen, fully stocked pantry and wet bar, and a private elevator. It's located in the forward funnel of the Disney Treasure, with views of the top deck.
Epcot Suite's Opulent Bathroom
For a hint on pricing for the enormous and luxurious Tomorrow Tower suite, we checked sister ship Disney Wish, and its Moana-themed Wish Tower Suite is currently listed at $24,000 for a three-night cruise in November, and at almost $28,000 for three nights in June 2024. Four-night cruises are currently priced at $33,000 in May or $40,000 in June 2024.
So on average, it appears to be priced somewhere between $8,000 and $10,000 a night -- meaning the Epcot suite could cost up to $70,000 for a seven-night cruise on the Treasure.
AquaMouse Ride With a New Story
On the Disney Treasure's top deck is a newly themed ride: The AquaMouse, this time with an adventure called Curse of the Golden Egg. A short animated film will play while you're propelled through a tunnel on a two-person inflatable raft. You'll travel through 760 feet of tubes above the upper decks, with interactive water elements, music and lighting before it ends as a traditional water slide.
The new film features Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as they adventure through an ancient temple filled with booby traps and treasure, reminiscent of the Indiana Jones ride at Disneyland.
Plaza de Coco Restaurant
Plaza de Coco is a new dinner restaurant on the Disney Treasure, where Miguel and his familia will be singing and storytelling. The storyline for the theatrical dining experience will follow the events that take place after beloved Pixar movie Coco, in the Mariachi Plaza with a live band.
The menu will feature modern Mexican food, and guests will spend two of their seven nights on board the ship in Plaza de Coco. The second night in the restaurant will see Miguel's great-great grandparents, Hector and Mama Imelda, return to Santa Cecilia on Día de los Muertos. Plaza de Coco is in place of the Arendelle restaurant onboard the Disney Wish.
Worlds of Marvel Restaurant
The Worlds of Marvel restaurant will return on the Disney Treasure as it is on the Disney Wish -- but with a Spider-Man storyline instead of Ant-Man and the Wasp. Other Avengers will also appear, and guests will spend two nights in the restaurant.
Skipper Society Drinks and Snacks
Along with the Epcot suite, another Disney Parks tie-in on the Disney Treasure cruise ship is Skipper Society, a lounge near the Grand Hall. It's themed after the Jungle Cruise ride and will feature camp-style furniture, jungle foliage, a monkey chandelier and pun-filled service from skippers. You'll be able to order cocktails and snacks and enjoy live entertainment.
Also right by the Grand Hall are two cafes themed after two of the most adventurous Disney princesses: the Moana-themed Heihei Café and the Mulan-themed Jade Cricket Café.
Jumbeaux's Sweets: Ice Cream Out of Zootopia
The Disney Treasure ship will have a new confectionery and ice cream parlor theme: instead of the Inside Out setting from the Wish, it'll be Jumbeaux's Sweets from Zootopia. The sweet shop will have pink Victorian architecture, a statue of Officer Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, and over 20 flavors of handmade gelato, 16 flavors of ice cream and sorbets, candies and other specialty treats on offer.
Periscope Pub
Periscope Pub, in place of the Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge on the Disney Wish, is another Disney Parks tie-in and takes you 20,000 leagues under the sea to where a giant squid swims by in this submarine bar. It'll serve craft brews and light snacks while you enjoy a ceiling made of "windows," a periscope to look around the ocean and a steampunk aesthetic.
To round out the Disney Treasure's theme park tie-ins, there will also be an as-yet-unspecified Haunted Mansion offering on-board.
Star Wars Cargo Bay: Galactic Adventure
Returning from the Disney Wish is the Oceaneer Club for kids, which has the Star Wars Cargo Bay, Marvel Superhero Academy, Imagineering Lab and Fairytale Hall. The teens and tweens Vibe and Edge clubs are also back, as is the Small World nursery for babies.
Beauty and the Beast Stage Show
The Walt Disney Theater on board the Disney Treasure will have three "Broadway-style" stage shows for you to take in: Beauty and the Beast, Disney Seas the Adventure and a third, yet-to-be-announced show.
Sarabi Entertainment Hub
Rounding out the royal feline adventure theme on the Disney Treasure, the central hub entertainment zone will be named after Sarabi of the Lion King. It'll feature daytime activities and adults-only entertainment at night, including games like Match Your Mate and Villains Game Night.
You can catch the entire unveiling of the new cruise ship in Disney's video on YouTube.
Originally published Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. ET.