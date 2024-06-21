Discover These Hidden AirPods Features and Boost Your Listening Experience

Do you struggle to pick out people's voices in crowded environments such as restaurants? An accessibility feature in iOS can use your iPhone's microphone to filter and enhance nearby people's speech and relay it to your AirPods. It's not the same as wearing dedicated hearing aids, but it can sure help.

Conversation Boost on the first- and second-gen AirPods Pro enhances voices and applies noise cancellation to background sounds. To activate it, make sure your AirPods Pro are connected to the iPhone and do the following:



1. Go to Settings > Accessibility > Audio & Visual > Headphone Accommodations.



2. Turn on the Headphone Accommodations switch.



3. Tap Transparency Mode at the bottom of the screen.



4. Turn on Conversation Boost.



5. Place the phone in front of you near the person or people you're talking to. The phone can be locked and the feature still works until you turn it off.