Dell's budget gaming laptop gets a facelift and a new name

Slim G3 15

Dell G3 15 connections

G3 17

Blue backlight

G gaps

Dell G5 and G7

Dell G series badge

G5 and G7

Dell G series

Dell G7

Dell G7

Fingerprint sensor

Dell G7

There's that rim again.

G5 and G7 back vent

Ports

Camera

Black is a new black

Numeric keypad

New Command Center software

The entry-level model in the series is thinner than ever, and adds blue backlighting to the formerly red-heavy color scheme. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
While slimmer than its Inspiron ancestor, the G3 retains the same decent set of connections. USB-C/Thunderbolt is an option on the G3, however.  

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
A new 17-inch size joins the lineup, though it's not as thin as the smaller model, it's still not bad.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Here it is in action.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The G5 and G7 don't have a full edge-to-edge hinge on the lid.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Look at that profile.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Dell tries to up the cool factor with a very un-Dell-like new badge. However, it does have a very Dell-like pattern on the inner surface.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The higher-end models keep the ventilation grilles in the back and front.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
For your secure login pleasure.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
A rim around the inside edge adds a little je ne sais quoi.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
It's exhausting.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
On the G5 and G7, the USB-C port is included, along with the Ethernet jack, USB 3.1 Type-A and SD card slot.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
It's at the top of the display rather than the bottom, the silly spot where Dell has been putting its cameras on the mainstream models.  

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The G series gets a darker shade of not-pale.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Yes, it is.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The updated Command Center for the Alienware systems has a surprisingly subdued design, but a lot more control over the settings for individual games.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
