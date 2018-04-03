Dell's budget gaming laptop gets a facelift and a new name

CNET también está disponible en español.
The entry-level model in the series is thinner than ever, and adds blue backlighting to the formerly red-heavy color scheme.
While slimmer than its Inspiron ancestor, the G3 retains the same decent set of connections. USB-C/Thunderbolt is an option on the G3, however.
A new 17-inch size joins the lineup, though it's not as thin as the smaller model, it's still not bad.
Here it is in action.
The G5 and G7 don't have a full edge-to-edge hinge on the lid.
Look at that profile.
Dell tries to up the cool factor with a very un-Dell-like new badge. However, it does have a very Dell-like pattern on the inner surface.
The higher-end models keep the ventilation grilles in the back and front.
For your secure login pleasure.
A rim around the inside edge adds a little je ne sais quoi.
It's exhausting.
On the G5 and G7, the USB-C port is included, along with the Ethernet jack, USB 3.1 Type-A and SD card slot.
It's at the top of the display rather than the bottom, the silly spot where Dell has been putting its cameras on the mainstream models.
The G series gets a darker shade of not-pale.
Yes, it is.
The updated Command Center for the Alienware systems has a surprisingly subdued design, but a lot more control over the settings for individual games.