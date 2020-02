Sunburst sea anemone by ultraviolet light

I photographed this sunburst sea anemone by ultraviolet light glows during a California Academy of Sciences survey of tide pools of Pillar Point, south of San Francisco. The citizen science excursion tracks sea creatures at the site every two weeks. It's not actually the anemone that fluoresces, but instead algae and single-celled creatures called dinoflagellates that live symbiotically with the animal. Its mouth is in the center; at the outer rim are purple-tipped feeding tentacles.

