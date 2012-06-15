Customize your Android's audio (screenshots)

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Equalizer allows you to customize your Android's audio quality

Find the music effects setting

Enable Equalizer to control music effects

Set your preferred preset

Equalizer widgets

  • 1
    of 5
  • 2
    of 5
  • 3
    of 5
  • 4
    of 5
  • 5
    of 5

Not satisfied with the sound quality of your device when listening to music? Check out Equalizer, originally covered by CNET contributor Nicole Cozma, a free app that will help you customize and improve the audio quality coming from your Android device.

You can download Equalizer from Google Play; just note that it's compatible with Gingerbread and later builds of Android only.

On first launch of the app, you'll be walked through setting up the app and allowing your device to use it to enhance your audio.

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

To enable Equalizer to take control of your audio, you'll need to go into your device's Settings app, tap on Sound, then tap on "Music effects."

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Tap on Equalizer and then press OK.

Equalizer will now have control over the audio quality of the music player on your Android device. Close out of the settings app and go back into the Equalizer app.

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Equalizer allows you to set a preferred preset, or enable it to auto-detect and match the preset to the type of music you're listening to. You can also set your own custom preset, or even use the equalizer for a little finer control over the audio pumping through your device.

Tapping on the power icon along the top will allow you to turn on or off different aspects of the app. For example, this is where you would go to enable bass booster, a virtualizer and reverb. You can then fine-tune these settings under the Effects tab.

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

You can also set equalizer widgets on your homescreen for fast access to the app. With the larger widget you can enable/disable the equalizer directly from the home screen without having to launch the app.

Customize your audio and get the exact sound you want from your Android device, all for free. Can't beat that.

For more tips on how to customize your Android phone, see our story here.

Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET
1 of 5
|

Customize your Android's audio (screenshots)

Updated:
Up Next
How to watch every Marvel Cinematic...
20

Latest Stories

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by