Could the Galaxy S10 look like this?

Get ready for Galaxy S10

Ten years of Samsung's Galaxy S phone means Samsung could have something special in store for the Galaxy S10. Last year's Galaxy S9 (shown here) looked a lot like the Galaxy S8 from 2017, but this year's flagship could be very different.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNETRead the article
1
of 12

Infinity-O display

Samsung revealed its new "Infinity-O" display at a developer conference (seen third from the left). The design features a punch-hole style cutout for the front facing camera. Rumors say that this display may come to the Galaxy S10.

Published:Caption:Photo:Juan Garzon / CNETRead the article
2
of 12

Samsung Galaxy A8S

The first phone to officially get the Infinity-O display is the Samsung Galaxy A8S (seen here). If the rumors are true, the front of the Galaxy S10 could look a lot like the Galaxy A8S.

Published:Caption:Photo:SamsungRead the article
3
of 12

Galaxy S10 render

Here's what the Galaxy S10 could look like with that Infinity-O display, as imagined by tech YouTuber Dave Lee.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dave Lee/YouTubeRead the article
4
of 12

Galaxy S10 Plus

There may also be a larger Galaxy S10 Plus model, like in previous Galaxy S generations. This plus-size variant is rumored to come with two front cameras instead of one, which would make the front of the phone look a little different, as shown here by phone tipster Ice Universe.

Published:Caption:Photo:@universeiceRead the article
5
of 12

Galaxy S10 Plus render

Phone-renderer Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) collaborated with 91Mobiles to create a 360-degree video of the Galaxy S10 Plus based on rumors. You can watch it here.

Published:Caption:Photo:OnLeaks x 91MobilesRead the article
6
of 12

In-display fingerprint reader

Samsung is also rumored to put an in-display fingerprint reader on the Galaxy S10, a first for the Galaxy S line. If this is true, the back of the phone won't have a physical fingerprint reader. A render from OnLeaks depicts this on the Galaxy S10 Plus. It also shows four rear cameras.

Published:Caption:Photo:OnLeaksRead the article
7
of 12

Samsung's One UI over Android

Samsung unveiled One UI, its new smartphone user interface, in November. Samsung confirmed with CNET that this UI will come to future phones in the coming year. That would extend to the Galaxy S10, influencing the way the phone's apps and menus look. One UI runs over Android Pie (Android 9) and higher.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
8
of 12

Galaxy S10 with One UI

These renders were created by Ben Geskin, showing what the Galaxy S10 could look like with Samsung's One UI. Note the three possible placements for the front-facing camera with the Infinity-O display.

Published:Caption:Photo:@venyageskin1Read the article
9
of 12

Galaxy S10, S9 and iPhone XS Max

Geskin also posted a comparison shot showing the potential size and design differences of the Galaxy S10 next to the Galaxy S9 and iPhone XS Max. Again, this is based solely on rumors.

Published:Caption:Photo:@venyageskin1Read the article
10
of 12

Galaxy S10 with two front-facing cameras

This render by Geskin adds a little more detail to the S10 vs. iPhone XS Max comparison, including a wider opening for the Galaxy S10's two front-facing cameras, if that rumor holds water.

Published:Caption:Photo:@venyageskin1Read the article
11
of 12

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus renders

See all the rumored specs -- and what we know for sure -- in CNET's Galaxy S10 and S 10 Plus roundup. (Renders by Ben Geskin).

Published:Caption:Photo:@venyageskin1Read the article
12
of 12
