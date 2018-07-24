Cosplay on steroids! The impressive costumes of the Comic-Con Masquerade competition

CNET también está disponible en español.

The Masquerade Costume Competition

Get ready to be amazed by the talent of the contestants of Comic-Con's 44th Masquerade Costume Competition that took place on the third official day of the convention. 

Ballroom 20 was once again the perfect venue to host over 100 costumes that can be completely original or a re-creation of a favorite fandom but the trick is that contestants have to make the costume themselves.

To guide us through the event we had the wonderful Phil Foglio and Kaja Foglio as Master and Mistress of Ceremonies. This year they had 39 contestants because sadly there was an incident on stage and one of them had to leave the show due to a broken ankle.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
1
of 74

Let the contest begin

The contestants must do a performance to go along with the costume on stage for the three judges and the audience. The categories to win are: Best in Show, Judges' Choice, Best Re-creation, Best Original Design, Most Beautiful, Best Presentation, Most Humorous, Best Workmanship, and Best Young Fan.

I was in the photographer's section for the first time so I did not get to see the performances but I can show you the hero poses and war faces contestants made for the camera. 

We didn't get any introductions so for the largest groups I will be mentioning the names that we received in the list for the photographers.

Let's check them out in the order they performed, starting with Killer Frost from The Flash. The outfit was created and designed by Amber Bates.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
2
of 74

Killer Frost

Amber is only 12 years old and started the show by performing to Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do".

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
3
of 74

Ursula the Sea Witch

This costume was designed and made by Kyra, Carmen and Kevin Kasner.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
4
of 74

Ursula the Sea Witch

Kyra Kasner is showing off her best Ursula impersonation.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
5
of 74

Katsuki Bakugou

Gabrielle Jones models her version of Katsuki Bakugou from My Hero Academia.

Gabrielle was the Best Young Fan Award winner.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
6
of 74

Katsuki Bakugou

Designed and made by Gabrielle and Brad Jones.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
7
of 74

Iron Man Mark 1

Ethan Stroh shows off his Mark 1 from the original Iron Man.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
8
of 74

Iron Man Mark 1

Ethan made and designed this impressive armor.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
9
of 74

Release the Krakken!

A three piece costume worn by Diana and Nicole Arnold. Diana was in charge of making it and worked on designing it.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
10
of 74

Doctor Strange

Ryan MacCodach gives us his version of Doctor Stephen Strange.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
11
of 74

Doctor Strange

I really like the details on the back of the cape.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
12
of 74

Doctor Strange

And you can't have a Sorcerer Supreme of Earth's Universe without a little magic.

Ryan made it and also did the design.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
13
of 74

Disney's Fairy Tale Doll Collection

Jacqueline and and Robert Devaney are performing a scene of Rapunzel. This was quite funny and the pose was a request from one of the photographers.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
14
of 74

Rapunzel Meets Flyinn

It was fun to see him removing the chair arms from his arms. 

The costumes were created and designed by Jacqueline and Kathleen Devaney.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
15
of 74

The Last Day on Krypton

A super family portrait performed by Ken Hezelett, Natalie Lawson and Bryn Hazelett.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
16
of 74

The Last Day on Krypton

The three costumes were designed and made by Natalie Lawson.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
17
of 74

Soundwave

Jason Alucino from Nerd Alert Cosplay is wearing Soundwave from Transformer.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
18
of 74

Soundwave

Of course it had to include the cassette.

Jason made and designed the impressive Decepticon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
19
of 74

Davy Jones

This jaw dropping costume of Davy Jones was worn by Jose Davalos. I wanted to show you a close up of the details of the face.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
20
of 74

The back

Incredible detail all around.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
21
of 74

The complete look

Jose Davalos was the designer and he also made it.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
22
of 74

The Sole Survivor and Deathclaw

Vanessa Maiko and Amy Spencer are the cosplayer and they also created the costumes. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
23
of 74

Deathclaw and The Sole Survivor

A look at the back of the costumes. That was a very long gun.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
24
of 74

A Beautiful Golden Afternoon

This beautiful ensamble transports us to Alice in Wonderland. The performers are part of Cosplay on the Rocks.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
25
of 74

The white rose

I had to share the white rose from up close. Stunning!

The costumes were designed and made by Cindy, Lynleigh and Kie from Cosplay on the Rocks.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
26
of 74

The War Machine

Jezzer Reyes and Davidson Sim worked hard on their costumes and added a prop that seemed pretty heavy. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
27
of 74

La Muerte

Tala transformed in beautiful Catrina and takes us to Día de los Muertos.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
28
of 74

La Muerte

Tala made this costume with the help of her mother.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
29
of 74

La Muerte

The complete dress from the back.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
30
of 74

Big Daddy Delta and Big Sister Eleanor

Angus and Aubin Duff transformed into Big Daddy Delta and Big Sister Eleanor from BioShock.

This pair was the Judges' Choice winner.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
31
of 74

Big Daddy Delta and Big Sister Eleanor

Great craftsmanship on the backs. They both made and design the costumes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
32
of 74

Batman Cavaet Emptor

Allan Lavigne, Davey Halley, Joseph Palone, Jeff Knight and Ismael Gomez are the performers of the scene.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
33
of 74

Batman Cavaet Emptor

Allan Lavigne designed and made the costumes. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
34
of 74

The Golden Circle Presents

Jen King and Peter Burt are showing off the costumes made by Jen.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
35
of 74

Alice from Scissor Crown

Daniela was both the maker and designer.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
36
of 74

Alice from Scissor Crown

Daniela Lo Presti models her version of Alice.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
37
of 74

Crouching Prince, Hidden Dragon

Broke, Arron, Rob and Natasha Bowman with Jacob Rodebaugh. 

The hard work paid off because they won Best Presentation.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
38
of 74

Crouching Prince, Hidden Dragon

Broke, Arron, Rob and Natasha and Jacob designed this magnificent costumes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
39
of 74

Outlander: The Wedding

Claire Fraser from the television show Outlander and the episode The Wedding.

This costume won the Most Beautiful.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
40
of 74

Outlander: The Wedding

Rebecca Roberts Ryan is the designer, the talent behind this dress and the cosplayer.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
41
of 74

The attitude

Published:Photo:Tania González/CNET
42
of 74

Hawk Girl from Armored Vigil

Check out these incredible mechanical wings made by the hands of Julia Fields with help of Chris Muise.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
43
of 74

Hawkgirl

Published:Photo:Tania González/CNET
44
of 74

Hawkgirl

Julia also deigned this costume with the help of Chris.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
45
of 74

Scorpio from Mortal Combat

Birdy showing us her Scorpio.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
46
of 74

Scorpio

Birdy also designed and made her costume.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
47
of 74

Timelord of dance

All of The Doctors are in the house! 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
48
of 74

The Green Paladin and Company

This costume was an impressive prop that included lights. Cessie Decicco performed with the help of Jeanie Herger. The Green Lion was so big that they couldn't use the stage.

Jeanie and Cessie designed and made the costumes together.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
49
of 74

Sylvanas Windrunner

Worn by Heather Water of Cosplay Siren.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
50
of 74

Sylvanas Windrunner

This character is also referred to as "the Dark Lady." The performance was in charge of Heather Waters.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
51
of 74

The Magical Doctor Strange

This cosplayer blew us away with a hologram to make his cosplay even more impressive. Wayne Harris made and designed this costume.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
52
of 74

Howl's Moving Castle

You have to see the complete set of pictures so you can appreciate the detail of the castle. Nina London Cosplay is the one showing us her design.

This cosplay took the Most Creative Use of Materials.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
53
of 74

Howl's Moving Castle

Incredible details on the castle from the classic Studio Ghibli film.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
54
of 74

Howl's Moving Castle

The back also has a lot of detail.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
55
of 74

Sarah and Jareth, The Goblin King

I totally started hearing David Bowies voice in my head. I also enjoyed the performance of Liz Todd and Heidi Schilling. They are the winners of Best In Show.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
56
of 74

Sarah and Jareth, The Goblin King

The perfect dance scene.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
57
of 74

Sarah and Jareth, The Goblin King

The costumes are creations of  Liz Todd and Heidi Schilling.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
58
of 74

Princess Venellope Von Schweetz... and Raplh

Bri Solth, Taylor Robison and PrueDense give us a little piece of Wrecked Ralph P. Bri and PrueDuctions Cosplay were in charge of the design and crafting of the costumes.

This ensamble won the Most Humorous award.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
59
of 74

Super Sci-Fi Inferno

This looks like a mash up between Guardians of the Galaxy and Elvis. Jeanie Lopez, Daniel Moyer, Lucas Queen, Joe Queen, Jarean Tavares and Daniel Crane made the costumes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
60
of 74

Super Sci-Fi Inferno

Jeanie Lopez, Daniel Moyer, Lucas Queen and Joe Queen are the performers.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
61
of 74

Hiro Hamada

Nancy from Space Queen Cosplay gives us Hiro Hamada from Big Hero 6. She made and designed the costume.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
62
of 74

The Power of Beyskull

She-ra, Bat-Man and Catra Helen Simm, brought to you by Sofie Graham and Michael Mackie.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
63
of 74

Work it!

Mat-Bat has a great over the shoulder look. Helen Simm designed and made the  costumes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
64
of 74

The Grand Apothecary, Putress

Vincent Clervi is under the costume of the chief apothecary of the Forsaken's Royal Apothecary Society.

This cosplay won Best Re-creation.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
65
of 74

Would you drink it?

This World of Warcraft character was designed by Vincent.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
66
of 74

The Grand Apothecary, Putress

This dark apothecary was also made by Vincent.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
67
of 74

Aunty Entity from Beyond the Thunderdom

This ruler of Bartertown Weapons Crossbow is presented by Catherine M. Fisher, she also help with the designing with the help of Dialogue & Stage Music by Dylan Warren and Enhanced by Ian B.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
68
of 74

Jenny XJ-9

Jenny from My Life as a Teenage Robot was designed and created by Imani Allen.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
69
of 74

Batman Ninja

Gregory Price made Batman Ninja.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
70
of 74

Batman Ninja

That is a mighty cape.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
71
of 74

Fauno from Pan's Labyrinth

Leah Thomas made this impressive Fauno.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
72
of 74

Fauno from Pan's Labyrinth

It was fascinating to see her walking.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
73
of 74

masquerade-comic-con-2018-7332

Published:Photo:Tania González/CNET
74
of 74
