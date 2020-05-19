Coronavirus reopenings: How it looks as lockdowns ease around the world

On May 13 in Charleston, South Carolina, Apple store workers and security guards prepare customers to enter the reopened store. Visitors now have to have their temperatures taken and wear masks in the store. Apple is also reopening some stores in Florida, California, Washington, Hawaii, Oklahoma and Colorado.
2
of
23
Matthew Chattle/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
London: Narrower roads, wider sidewalks
On London's Seven Sisters Road on May 19, a sign indicates that the road has been narrowed to vehicles to allow those walking on the sidewalk more space for social distancing.
3
of
23
Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Ireland: Small groups convene in public
Friends from different households keep their distance while meeting in a Belfast park on May 19. Northern Ireland is allowing groups of up to six who don't share a household to meet outdoors.
4
of
23
Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images
Canada: Social distancing stalls
In the parking lot of the Burnaby Winter Club in Burnaby, Canada, on May 7, kids put on their hockey gear in outdoor, socially distant stalls. The club reopened May 6 for the first time since March 13, though a return to games and full hockey practices appears to still be a ways off.
Beginning May 18, British Columbia eased some COVID-19 restrictions in time for the Victoria Day holiday by permitting groups of up to six people to gather for celebrations.
5
of
23
Asif Hussain/AFP via Getty Images
Pakistan: Getting disinfected before shopping
A woman walks through a disinfecting gate before entering a shopping mall in Karachi on May 19.
6
of
23
Eduardo Briones/Europa Press via Getty Images
Spain: Worshippers return to church
A worshipper sits in a chapel at Sevilla Cathedral in Sevilla, Spain, on May 11. That's the day the province started the first phase of reducing confinement measures established by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19.
7
of
23
Marty Melville/AFP via Getty Images
New Zealand: Space between train seats
Signs on a commuter train in Wellington, New Zealand, show passengers where to sit to follow social distancing measures. Shopping malls, cinemas, playgrounds and other public spaces reopened starting May 14, the day this photo was taken.
8
of
23
John Thys/AFP via Getty Images
Belgium: Socially distant retail lines
Customers practice social distancing in line at a bike shop in Namur, Belgium, on May 11, the first day of a partial lifting of the lockdown introduced two months ago to fight the spread of COVID-19.
9
of
23
Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images
Israel: Body scans at airport
A machine scans body temperatures at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport on May 14 as the airport gradually resumes operations with new guidelines in place.
10
of
23
Robin Utrecht/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Studios
The Netherlands: Dividers between theater seats
The Markant Uden theater in In Uden, Netherlands, gets prepared to welcome audiences again starting June 1, but this time with plexiglass screen behind seats and partitions in between them. The theater presents live performances.
11
of
23
Stefan Wermuth/AFP via Getty Images
Switzerland: Training, with extra space
During a May 11 Wushu martial arts training session in Bern, Switzerland, participants practice on a floor divided with white lines for social distancing.
12
of
23
Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
China: Students measured for fever
Primary school students get their temperatures taken as they enter school in Pingdingshan City, China, on May 8.
13
of
23
Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images
Germany: Spaced-out dressing rooms
Every other changing room at a store in Dresden, Germany, can be seen cordoned off with tape on May 6 to keep customers apart from one another as they try on clothes. Shopping centers in the state of Saxony were allowed to reopen as of May 5.
14
of
23
Iñaki Berasaluce/Europa Press via Getty Images
Spain: Trying on shoes a new way
On May 6, a customer at a shop in Vitoria in northern Spain tries on shoes with a plastic bag and gloves. Small shops in the area have been allowed to open, with clients attended to individually and by appointment.
15
of
23
Ahmed Salahuddin/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Bangladesh: Praying farther apart
Muslims pray at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on May 8, while observing social distancing. The government has allowed mass prayers to resume as part of its move to ease the lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against COVID-19. Before entering the mosque, worshippers get sprayed with disinfectant.
16
of
23
Lars Baron/Getty Images
Germany: An altered gym experience
At a gym in Dinslaken, Germany, on May 11, every other treadmill is taped off to keep gym goers from getting too close. As authorities continue to ease lockdown restrictions nationwide, businesses are reopening, tourism is becoming possible again and more children are back in school. At the same time, health experts are monitoring infection rates carefully for signs of any resurgence.
17
of
23
Dimitris Lampropoulos/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Greece: Manicure through a divider
A masked and gloved worker at a beauty salon in Athens, Greece, gives a customer a manicure from behind a plexiglass screen on May 4. That's the day the Greek government gradually started to ease restrictions on citizens' movement and allow retail stores and businesses to operate in stages.
18
of
23
France: Shampoo bowl distancing
Employees of the Tchip hair salon in northern France carry out a test run on May 8 before officially reopening for business. The test includes adding face masks and gloves, plus markers on the floor to keep customers far enough away from one another. France is scheduled to start easing lockdown measures May 11.
19
of
23
Eric Piermont/AFP via Getty Images
France: More salon cautionary measures
At another French salon, this one in Paris, Finance and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire (left) speaks on May 5 with a hairdresser who's prepared his salon for reopening with dividers between shampoo bowls.
20
of
23
Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Poland: Temperature checks at shopping malls
A guard outside the Bonarka mall in Krakow, Poland, checks visitors' body temperatures as they enter the shopping center on May 8. Shopping centers across the country have started to reopen after seven weeks of lockdown, but with limits on the number of shoppers allowed in.
21
of
23
Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images
Germany: Distancing lessons for students
In the schoolyard at the Petri primary school in Dortmund, Germany, on May 7, students get a lesson on social distancing from school director Juan Carlos Boeck. The school reopened the week of May 4 for some pupils following lockdown.
22
of
23
Eko Siswono Toyudho/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Indonesia: Studying, but not too close
Students at an Islamic boarding school in Bogor, Indonesia, keep their distance while reciting Quran at the Daarul Quran Mosque on May 8.
23
of
23
John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images
Germany: Museum reminds visitors to stay apart
At the German Historical Museum in Berlin, a sign on the floor at the entrance to the exhibit "Hannah Arendt and the Twentieth Century" reminds visitors to keep their distance.
The exhibition opens May 11 and traces Arendt's observations on subjects including totalitarianism, anti-Semitism, refugees and the Eichmann trial in Jerusalem. Museums across Germany are beginning to reopen as authorities continue to ease coronavirus lockdown measures.
Discuss: Coronavirus reopenings: How it looks as lockdowns ease around the world
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.