Coronavirus reopenings: How it looks as lockdowns ease around the world

Early May has seen the tentative, gradual opening of schools and some businesses around the globe. The extent of the easing varies from country to country, city to city. But one thing is for sure: the world looks very different than it did just a few months ago, and likely will for some time. Here are some examples.
A guard outside the Bonarka mall in Krakow, Poland, checks visitors' body temperatures as they enter the shopping center on May 8. Shopping centers across the country have started to reopen after seven weeks of lockdown, but with limits on the number of shoppers allowed in.
Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images
Germany: Spaced-out dressing rooms
Every other changing room at a store in Dresden, Germany, can be seen cordoned off with tape on May 6 to keep customers apart from one another as they try on clothes. Shopping centers in the state of Saxony were allowed to reopen as of May 5.
Iñaki Berasaluce/Europa Press via Getty Images
Spain: Trying on shoes a new way
On May 6, a customer at a shop in Vitoria in northern Spain tries on shoes with a plastic bag and gloves. Small shops in the area have been allowed to open, with clients attended to individually and by appointment.
Dimitris Lampropoulos/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Greece: Manicure through a divider
A masked and gloved worker at a beauty salon in Athens, Greece, gives a customer manicure from behind a plexiglass screen on May 4. That's the day the Greek government gradually started to ease restrictions on citizens' movement and allow retail stores and businesses to operate in stages.
France: Shampoo bowl distancing
Employees of the Tchip hair salon in northern France carry out a test run on May 8 before officially reopening for business. The test includes adding face masks and gloves, plus markers on the floor to keep customers far enough away from one another. France is scheduled to start easing lockdown measures May 11.
Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images
Canada: Skating rink distancing stalls
In the parking lot of the Burnaby Winter Club in Burnaby, Canada, on May 7, kids put on their hockey gear in outdoor, socially distant stalls. The club reopened May 6 for the first time since March 13, though a return to games and full hockey practices appears to still be a ways away.
British Columbia is easing some COVID-19 restrictions in time for the Victoria Day holiday beginning May 18 by permitting groups of up to six people to gather for celebrations.
Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images
Germany: Students get distancing lessons
In the schoolyard at the Petri primary school in Dortmund, Germany, on May 7, students get a lesson on social distancing from school director Juan Carlos Boeck. The school reopened the week of May 4 for some pupils following lockdown.
Eko Siswono Toyudho/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Indonesia: Studying with space
Students at an Islamic boarding school in Bogor, Indonesia keep their distance while reciting Quran at the Daarul Quran Mosque on May 8.
John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images
Germany: Museum reminds visitors to keep their distance
At the German Historical Museum in Berlin, a sign on the floor at the entrance to the exhibit "Hannah Arendt and the Twentieth Century" reminds visitors to keep their distance.
The exhibition opens May 11 and traces Arendt's observations on subjects including totalitarianism, anti-Semitism, refugees and the Eichmann trial in Jerusalem. Museums across Germany are beginning to reopen as authorities continue to ease coronavirus lockdown measures.